Live Streaming I-League Qualifiers 2020 FC Bengaluru United vs Mohammedan SC: When and Where to Watch on TV

FC Bengaluru United take on Mohammedan SC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium from 2pm on Monday, October 19.

Mohammedan assistant coach Saheed Ramon reiterated on keeping their motivation and commitment intact for the last game of the tournament.

"Yes, we have already qualified, and we are extremely happy to have done so but we need to pull ourselves together for one last game," stated Ramon on the eve of their game against FC Bengaluru United. "We want to go out of the tournament undefeated."

FC Bengaluru United head coach Richard Hood congratulated his opponents on winning the tournament and earning promotion to the I-League. However, he felt that playing against the champions-elect of the I-League Qualifiers would be motivation in itself for his boys.

"We congratulate Mohammedan Sporting on being crowned champions of the I-League Qualifiers. This being the official end to our season, we want to present our best 90 minutes on the pitch yet," said Hood. "For us, there is a whole world of motivation in seeing the tournament through with a comprehensive performance against Mohammedan Sporting."

Where to watch the I-League Qualifiers 2020 FC Bengaluru United vs Mohammedan SC match live in India (TV channels)?

Mohammedan SC will face FC Bengaluru United in the I-League qualifier 2020 at 2 PM on October 19. The I-League qualifier FC Bengaluru United vs Mohammedan SC match will be telecast on 1Sports.

How and where to watch the online I-League Qualifiers 2020 FC Bengaluru United vs Mohammedan SC match live streaming?

FC Bengaluru United vs Mohammedan SC match will be streamed on 1Sports Facebook page.