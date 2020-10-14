Live Streaming I-League Qualifiers 2020 Garhwal FC vs Bhawanipore FC: When and Where to Watch on TV

Garhwal FC take on Bhawanipore FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata from 12.30pm on Sunday, October 14.

Garhwal FC have lost their first two games of the I-League qualifiers and will be looking for redemption as they head into their next game against Bhawanipore FC. Garhwal FC currently sit at the bottom of the table, having lost both of their first two matches against Mohammedan SC and FC Bengaluru United (both by 0-1 margins).

Garhwal head coach Vikas Rawat said that his side has worked on their finishing, and will be looking to end their goalscoring woes in their third match of the tournament.

"You never know what happens on the field. At the end of the day, matchday is where you have to deliver. Training is for trying things and matchday is to deliver. We have worked a lot on our finishing. We saw the loopholes in the team from the past two games and have worked on them in training," said Rawat.

Bhawanipore FC head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty, on the other hand, remained over-cautious, stating that it would be difficult to play against a side that has an open mind like Garhwal.

"Having lost their first two matches, they have nothing to lose right now. And that is a dangerous mentality to play against. We are over-cautious against them," stated Sankarlal.

Where to watch the I-League Qualifiers 2020 Garhwal FC vs Bhawanipore FC match live in India (TV channels)?

Mohammedan SC will face ARA FC in the I-League qualifier 2020 at 12:30 PM on October 14. The I-League qualifier Garhwal FC vs Bhawanipore FC match will be telecast on 1Sports.

How and where to watch the online I-League Qualifiers 2020 Garhwal FC vs Bhawanipore FC match live streaming?

Garhwal FC vs Bhawanipore FC match will streamed on 1Sports Facebook page.