Live Streaming I-League Qualifiers 2020 Garhwal FC vs FC Bengaluru United: When and Where to Watch on TV

Garhwal FC take on newbies FC Bengaluru United at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata from 4.30pm on Sunday, October 11.

FC Bengaluru United lost to Bhawanipore FC 2-0 in the I-League qualifiers opener, while Garhwal FC lost to Mohammedan SC 2-0 in their first match.

With both the teams on the lookout for their first win in the tournament so far, FC Bengaluru United head coach Richard Hood said that the upcoming match would not be one for the faint-hearted, with the pace of the game set to be a rather high one from both the sides.

“We both have our backs against the wall and there is no way out but to fight it out for three points,” said Hood. “I doubt the pace or temperament of the game will be cautious or careful from either team. It will boil down to who takes their chances better.”

Garhwal FC head coach Vikas Rawat revealed that the spirits in the Garhwal camp are high, as the players have taken heart from a good performance against the Kolkata giants.

“It was a difficult game. But it was not a heartbreak for us. We are much more motivated after the loss. We are definitely going to bounce back harder, and that is the mentality of the side,” Rawat stated.

“There were 3-4 things in today's training that we have done. Obviously, I can't reveal them as of now. We've learnt a lot from the last game. We want to come back and play with the intention to win, and that is the mentality that everybody in the team has,” he said.

Where to watch the I-League Qualifiers 2020 Garhwal FC vs FC Bengaluru United match live in India (TV channels)?

Garhwal FC will face FC Bengaluru United in the I-League qualifier 2020 at 4:30 PM on October 11. The I-League qualifier Garhwal FC vs FC Bengaluru United match will be telecast on 1Sports.

How and where to watch the online I-League Qualifiers 2020 Garhwal FC vs FC Bengaluru United match live streaming?

Garhwal FC vs FC Bengaluru United match will streamed on 1Sports Facebook page.