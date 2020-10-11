Live Streaming I-League Qualifiers 2020 Mohammedan SC vs ARA FC: When and Where to Watch on TV

Mohammedan Sporting Club take on newbies ARA FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata from 12.30pm on Sunday, October 11.

Mohammedan defeated Garhwal FC 1-0 in the first match, while ARA FC will be playing their first match in the I-League qualifiers.

ARA FC head coach Vivek Nagul believes that due to the current format of the I-League Qualifiers, means that his side will treat the round-robin matches as knockout games.

"Every match is like a final for us. So we are going at it with the objective of picking up three points per game," he said.

Mohammedan boss Yan Law, on the other hand, believes that his counterparts have a slight advantage, as ARA would have had an opportunity to get a look at Mohammedan’s last game, a privilege that he himself would not have had.

"They definitely watched and analysed us from the last game which is why they could have an upper hand. But we also have a few tricks up our sleeves," said Law.

Where to watch the I-League Qualifiers 2020 Mohammedan SC vs ARA FC match live in India (TV channels)?

Mohammedan SC will face ARA FC in the I-League qualifier 2020 at 12:30 PM on October 11. The I-League qualifier Mohammedan SC vs ARA FC match will be telecast on 1Sports.

How and where to watch the online I-League Qualifiers 2020 Mohammedan SC vs ARA FC match live streaming?

Mohammedan SC vs ARA FC match will streamed on 1Sports Facebook page.