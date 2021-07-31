Live Streaming PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao, Tokyo 2020 Women's Badminton Bronze Medal Match: When And Where to Watch in India

PV Sindhu may have lost her Tokyo Olympics semifinal clash to Tai Tzu-ying on Sunday but the Indian shuttler’s journey continues. Sindhu, who won silver medal at the Rio Games in 2016, will now be contesting for the bronze medal on Sunday.

Sindhu was in stunning form en route to the semifinals as she made the last-four without losing a single game. She beat Cheung Ngan Yi and Ksenia Polikarpova in the group stage to advance to the last-16 stage.

In the pre-quarters, she defeated Mia Blichfeldt and then edged past Akane Yamaguchi to set up semis showdown with Tzu-ying. However, she went on to lose in straight games 18-21, 12-21 and thus her dream of winning an Olympic gold in Tokyo came to an end.

Below are the details of PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao bronze medal match

When is PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match will be played on August 1, 2021 (Sunday).

Where will the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match be played?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match will be played at the Musahino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1.

Which TV channel in India will broadcast PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match in India?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match can be live streamed on SonyLIV website and SonyLiv App in India.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match start?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match is scheduled to get underway from 5:00 PM (IST).

