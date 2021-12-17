Badminton World Championships 2021 Quarterfinals Live Score: PV Sindhu Trails 0-1 After Losing First Game Against Tai Tzu Ying

Live now
BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score: Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2021 BWF World Championships after winning their respective singles round of 16 matches on Thursday. Defending champion Sindhu beat Thailand’s ninth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-14, 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 48 minutes, to stay on course for a second successive world Read More
PV Sindhu 7-8 Tai Tzu-ying: The Indian did everything right in that rally except for the final shot that landed in her half of the court.
Tai Tzu-ying is devastated. She had opened up the court and then her smash landed just wide of the sidelines. The scoreline 6-6.
The world no. 1 is enjoying some luck here with the shuttle cock brushing the net as she makes it 5-5 and then takes a one-point lead.
It’s 3-all at the moment.
PV Sindhu draws level thanks to some luck after Tai Tzu-ying took a 1-0 lead before making it 2-1.
So PV Sindhu will be hoping for a better start in the second game as she plays catch up in his last-eight clash.
Sindhu vs Tzu-ying Live Updates: Defending champion PV Sindhu launches a strong comeback after a scratchy start as she began troubling world no. 1 Tai Tzu-ying with her power game but it wasn’t enough as she lost the opening game 17-21 to trail 0-1 in this women’s singles quarterfinals.
Game 1: The comeback is on. PV Sindhu pitting on a display with her power game and court coverage. But a little luck goes Tai Tzy-ying’s way who grabs another point to lead 19-16.
Game 1: Excellent play from PV Sindhu as she puts Tai Tzy-ying with cross court shots and then wins the point to reduces the gap to just three points now.
Game 1: Now Tai Tzu-ying hits the net. Sindhu trailing 13-17.
Game 1: A nice rally before PV Sindhu ends up hitting the net. She trails 12-17.
Game 1: Sindhu on the prowl. The Indian is now steadily coming into her own. She rushes Tai Tzu-ying and collects two quick points.
Game 1: Play resumes. PV Sindhu wins a couple of points but Tai Tzu Ying continued to march ahead having taken it to 14-8 in her favour.
Game 1: At the first interval, PV Sindhu trails Tai Tzu-ying 6-11.
Game 1: This is just the kind of start Tai Tzu-ying would have wanted. She has rushed to an 8-3 lead in game one with PV Sindhu committing a lot of errors.
Game 1: Sindhu 2-5 Tai Tzu-ying – A couple of wide shots from the defending champions give hand two more points to her opponent.
Game 1: Early pressure from PV Sindhu on her opponent with a powerful smash to take 2-1 lead before Tai Tzu-ying hits back to make it 2-2 and then move ahead at 3-2.
Tzu-ying crashes it onto the net to concede 0-1 lead.
The umpire introduces the two players. Tai Tzu Ying to serve. Game 1 gets underway.
The two rivals are in the middle, warming up. And the umpire signals the players are ready to kickstart the battle.
This was the fifth win for world No 7 Sindhu over the 10th-ranked Chochuwong from eight meetings. The Thai had beaten Sindhu in the previous two meetings, including the one at the BWF World Tour Finals earlier this month.
The two-time Olympic medallist will next face Chinese Taipei’s top-seed shuttler Tai Tzu-Ying on Friday, who accounted for Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour 21-11, 19-21, 21-10 in 48 minutes.
In the men’s singles, 12th seed Srikanth beat unseeded Guang Zu Lu of China 21-10, 21-15 to enter the last eight.
However, in women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy suffered their seventh straight loss against Thailand’s Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul. The Indian pair lost the match to the sixth seeds 13-21, 15-21 in 38 minutes.
In the men’s doubles, eighth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also went down to the ninth-seeded Malaysian duo of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 20-22, 21-18, 15-21 in 68 minutes. This was the third loss for the Indian pair against the Malaysians in five meetings.
