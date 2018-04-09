Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 5 in Gold Coast: Smit Singh Qualifies for Men's Skeet Final

Day 5 of the 2018 CWG has begun well for India with Pardeep Singh clinching Silver in the 105 kg category of weightlifting. Since then, ace marksman Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharval have added to the medals tally with Gold and Bronze in the men's 10m Air Pistol event.



CWG 2018: Day 4 Highlights: From weightlifting to boxing to table tennis to hockey, women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event.



Another high point of the day was a 35-year-old M C Mary Kom advancing to the medal rounds in what is her first and probably last appearance at the Games. India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far.



From the shooting ranges in Brisbane to the weightlifting arena here, it was all about women on Sunday. And starting it all was Manu Bhaker, the teen sensation from Haryana, who shot down the Games record and the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event.



A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman -- Heena Sidhu.



Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That's why it's important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex, explained Bhaker as she analysed her brilliant performance.



In the weightlifting arena of the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul.



The women's hockey team showed tremendous grit to stun Olympic champions England in its third pool match in what can only be described as a morale-soaring 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.



And in the evening, the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das did what was not at all expected of them, beat defending champions Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold.



"It was my first time playing against Feng, the moment I knew I won against the world No.4, I felt on top of the world. Even in my wildest dream I had not thought that I will beat an Olympic medallist and world number four,"Batra told PTI after her shock win over Feng Tianwei.



"I knew that she was having problems with my pimpled rubber and I realise that but I did not use it as my strength all the time. I kept changing my game. I did not want to kept her settle so I changed my rubber after the second game," she added.



On the badminton court, Saina Nehwal remained in brutally good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event. The top seeds will be up against Malaysia in the summit clash on Monday.



Adding a dash of bronze to the weightlifting collection was Thakur (94kg), who lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).



Yadav and Thakur's haul took India's overall weightlifting medal tally to five gold, a silver and two bronze medals so far, a performance made special by the fact that most of them nursed varying niggles and did not have access to a full-time physio owing to an accreditation goof-up for which none has taken responsibility so far.



In shooting, Ravi Kumar let slip a golden opportunity to settle for a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event where Deepak Kumar finished sixth after breaking the Games record in qualification.



In the boxing ring, Mary Kom made the semifinals with a sound thrashing of Scotland's Megan Gordon her victory assuring the Indian boxing contingent of its first CWG medal at the ongoing edition. Among the men, world bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) advanced to the quarterfinals.



"This will be my first Commonwealth Games medal and I am happy to achieve that but gold is what I'm after," Mary Kom declared after her win.



The high-profile athletics competition also got underway at the Carrara sports complex and India had a fairly decent day with race walker Khushbir Kaur finishing fourth in the women's 20km event.



In track and field events, shot-putter Tejinder Singh made the finals, while Mohammed Anas Yahiya topped his 400m heat to book a slot in the semifinals.



The men's hockey team, meanwhile, continued to be slightly off and had to work hard for a 4-3 win over Wales in their second pool B match. They had settled for a disappointing 2-2 draw with a sloppy Pakistan, the equalising goal from the rivals coming in the final seven seconds of the match.

Apr 9, 2018 10:53 am (IST) Weightlifting: There is very little chance of medals coming in from the Women's 90kg and 90+kg category events as Lalchhanhimi and Punam Pandey are both placed 8th and 7th respectively in their events.

Apr 9, 2018 10:45 am (IST) Table tennis: India's Men have also made it to through to the final and will look to repeat the feat of the women's team who beat Singapore in stunning style to win Gold on Sunday. India's opponents will be the winner of the England vs Nigeria semi-final. The Indian men co-incidentally beat Singapore on their way to the Gold medal round. The final is on Monday in the afternoon.

Apr 9, 2018 10:34 am (IST) India are place third on the medals tally at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and have overtaken Canada. They have 8 Gold, 4 silvers and 5 bronzes as of now.

Apr 9, 2018 10:31 am (IST) Badminton: Big day for India in the Mixed Team event as they look to avenge their defeat in 2010 to Malaysia in the final today. Final begins at 1pm IST

Apr 9, 2018 10:29 am (IST) Athletics: In the high jump event along with India's Tejaswin Shankar, Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc's brother Brandon Starc is also in the starting list for the final.

Apr 9, 2018 10:20 am (IST) Weightlifting: India's Purnima Pandey is not having a good time in the 90+kg category. All her lifts in snatch have been below 100kgs and in the clean and jerk round she began with 110kg, whilst the highest in the round has been 145kg.

Apr 9, 2018 10:18 am (IST) Boxing: Gaurav Solanki will face Papua new Guinea's Charles Keama in the last-eight stage on April 11. Tough quarter final for Kaushik as he faces European Championship bronze-medallist Calum French.

Apr 9, 2018 10:10 am (IST) Boxing: In the men's 52 kg and the 60 kg India's participants Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik have both made it through to the quarter-finals, which means they are one step away from the medal rounds.

Apr 9, 2018 10:08 am (IST) Weightlifting: After a lift of 85kg in the snatch, Lalchhanhimi has managed to lift 110 in the Clean and Jerk in the 90kg category. But she is not within the medal spots as yet.

Apr 9, 2018 9:57 am (IST) Weightlifting: The final two of three events have begun with the Women's 90kg and the Women's 90+kg categories. Indians in the fray are Lalchhanhimi in 90kg and Purnima Pandey in +90kg

Apr 9, 2018 9:54 am (IST) Shooting: With a qualifying score of 119 India’s Smit Singh has made it through to the Men’s Skeet final. The final begins at 11:15 am IST

Apr 9, 2018 9:45 am (IST) Boxing: India's Manish Kaushik has won his 60kg round-of-16 clash against Michael Alexander with a unanimous verdict and is through to the quarterfinals.

Apr 9, 2018 9:29 am (IST) Medal Alert: Women's Air Rifle 10m - Mehuli Ghosh takes Silver and Apurvi Chandela settles for Bronze. Martina Veloso from Singapore clinched Gold.

Apr 9, 2018 9:28 am (IST) Shooting: There will be a shoot-off between M Veloso and Mehuli Ghosh for the Gold medal in the Women's Air Rifle final.

Apr 9, 2018 9:27 am (IST) India's Apurvi Chandela has finished the Air Rifle event with a Bronze, a step down from 2014 when she won the Gold.

Apr 9, 2018 9:24 am (IST) Medal Alert: Shooting: Both Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh are assured of a medal in the Women's Air Rifle event. Apurvi leads the pack of three with the rest eliminated. Mehuli is in the Bronze medal position currently.

Apr 9, 2018 9:18 am (IST) Athletics: India’s Tejaswin Shankar has made it to the finals of the 2018 Commonwealth Games High Jump competition after he finished ninth in qualifying. Shankar cleared the 2.21m after starting out at 2.10m. None of the competitors could touch the official mark set at 2.27m with 2.21m being the best effort by the top 12. Shankar is a Youth Commonwealth Games gold-medallist.

Apr 9, 2018 9:15 am (IST) After 14 shots in the Air Rifle final, Apurvi Chandela has moved into the silver medal position with Mehuli in fourth in a field of 6

Apr 9, 2018 9:10 am (IST) Boxing: Manish Kaushik has begun his bout well against Alexander and is giving a good account of himself. Kaushik remember has been successful in beating Shiva Thapa twice and he is known to be a clean puncher

Apr 9, 2018 9:08 am (IST) Early rounds of the Women's Air rifle final has seen Mehuli Ghosh jump into the lead, while defending champion Apurvi is on 5th place currently.

Apr 9, 2018 9:05 am (IST) More boxing action coming your way as 2017 National Champion Manish Kaushik has taken his place in the corner of the ring and will be up against Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander in the Men's 60kg pre quarter-final bout.

Apr 9, 2018 8:57 am (IST) Apurvi Chandela who is a World Cup Silver medallist, is also the defending Commonwealth Games champion in the 10m Air Rifle event.

Apr 9, 2018 8:53 am (IST) There is a chance for more medals from the shooting ranges today with Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh taking part in the Women's 10m Air Rifle final right now.

Apr 9, 2018 8:47 am (IST) While Jitu Rai shot a fantastic 235.1 to set a new record, in the boxing ring India’s Gaurav Solanki is through to the quarter finals of the 52kg category after he saw off Ghanian Akimos Ampiah with judges decision unanimously in his favour.