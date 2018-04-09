Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 5 in Gold Coast: Srikanth Downs Lee Chong Wei in Emphatic Style, India lead Gold Medal Match 2-0

India have moved up the medals standings are placed third right currently on Day 5. India will add more numbers to the medals tally as the Badminton and Table Tennis teams are assured of medals. Day 5 of the 2018 CWG began well for India with Pardeep Singh clinching Silver in the 105 kg category of weightlifting. Ace marksman Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharval have added to the medals tally with Gold and Bronze in the men's 10m Air Pistol event.



Apr 9, 2018 3:04 pm (IST) Badminton: India's Kidambi Srikanth has beaten the legendary Lee Chong Wei 21-17, 21-14 to give India 2-0 in the Gold Medal Match against Malaysia. India are one step away from the Gold.

Apr 9, 2018 3:00 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India's best male paddler lost the first game, but has fought back in style against the Nigerian. He has turned it around and wrapped up the match 3-1 by winning three games on the bounce. Sharath Achanta won 4-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9

Apr 9, 2018 2:50 pm (IST) Badminton: Srikanth is displaying some very arrogant badminton at the moment against the legend Lee Chong Wei. The Indian is not only moving well, but he is almost dictating terms to his opponent. At the break in the second game, Srikanth leads 11-5.

Apr 9, 2018 2:47 pm (IST) Badminton: This is incidentally the first time in five meetings that Kidambi Srikanth has managed to take a game off the legendary Lee Chong Wei.

Apr 9, 2018 2:45 pm (IST) Badminton: Srikanth has picked up from where he had left off. Lee Chong Wei is being forced into errors which is not a good sign for Malaysia but the Indian team will be enjoying it thoroughly.

Apr 9, 2018 2:40 pm (IST) Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth takes the first game 21-17 against Lee Chong Wei and leads the contest 1-0. India lead the Gold Medal match by 1-0.

Apr 9, 2018 2:39 pm (IST) Badminton: India's Kidambi Srikanth is dominating Lee Chong Wei at the net. The Malaysian ace is not used to this and he is having a hard time dealing with this. Srikanth leads 20-17

Apr 9, 2018 2:34 pm (IST) Badminton: India coach Pullela Gopichand looks on with a keen eye as Kidambi tries to stop Lee Chong Wei from fighting back. The scores are level at 14-14

Apr 9, 2018 2:32 pm (IST) Our shooters continue to hit the bullseye, along with our weightlifters who’ve been mighty impressive so far.

Jitu Rai 🥇

Mehuli Ghosh 🥈

Pardeep Singh 🥈

Apurvi Chandela🥉

Om Mitharval🥉

Jitu Rai 🥇

Mehuli Ghosh 🥈

Pardeep Singh 🥈

Apurvi Chandela🥉

Om Mitharval🥉

Congratulations & keep up the impressive work. #GC2018

Apr 9, 2018 2:30 pm (IST) Table Tennis: The Gold medal match between India and Nigeria is also about to begin. India are of course assured a medal, but Sharath and co will look to match the women's teams achievment from the weekend. It's Sharath Achanta vs Bode Abiodun.

Apr 9, 2018 2:28 pm (IST) Badminton: After a glorious rally between both the players, Lee Chong Wei has hit it long and Srikanth is slowly inching ahead with a lead. Srikanth leads 11-8 at the break in the first game.

Apr 9, 2018 2:23 pm (IST) Badminton: It's Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei now. India are 1-0 up in the Gold Medal match. Both Kidambi and Lee are matching each other step for step and point for point early in the first game.

Apr 9, 2018 2:12 pm (IST) Badminton: Ashwini Ponappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win the opening rubber, the mixed doubles - 21-14, 15-21, 21-15 to give India a 1-0 lead in the Gold Medal match against Malaysia

Apr 9, 2018 2:00 pm (IST) Badminton: Meanwhile, the Malaysian duo are giving the Indian mixed doubles team quite a lesson in turning defending into attack. They have fought back well and Ponnappa and Rankireddy look lost for ideas.

Apr 9, 2018 1:58 pm (IST) Badminton: The second match of this Gold medal tie between India and Malaysia will see Lee Chong Wei take on Kidambi Srikanth. A cracker of a match at the perfect stage of the competition.

Apr 9, 2018 1:45 pm (IST) Badminton: Malaysia have fought back in the second game and taken it 21-15 in emphatic fashion. Pressure on Rankireddy and Ponnappa to ensure that they don't run away with the first of the five match ups in the Gold medal contest. One game all in the mixed doubles.

Apr 9, 2018 1:39 pm (IST) Badminton: Very tight second game in progress as Malaysia are pushing India back with some powerful play and aggression. India under pressure in this game.

Apr 9, 2018 1:36 pm (IST) For the Indian badminton team, they have revenge on their mind from 2010 Games and will want to beat Malaysia

Apr 9, 2018 1:30 pm (IST) Badminton: India's match against Malaysia has begun and it's the mixed doubles rubber first up. Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa are up agaisnt Peng and Liu. The Indians took the first game but the Malaysian duo have fought back strongly.

Apr 9, 2018 12:57 pm (IST) Women's 10m Air Rifle Bronze Medallist Apurvi Chandela said, "Very good overall, a medal for my country again. Maybe a few shots could have been better, but overall I am happy with my medal."

Apr 9, 2018 12:55 pm (IST) Post shooting final Jitu Rai says: Frankly speaking, my qualification score was not very good, but I had 100 percent faith in my ability that I can do it, because I have done well in the finals and won many medals in the past. My belief was unflinching.

Apr 9, 2018 12:42 pm (IST) Weightlifting: Women’s 90+ kg has also produced no medal for India as the only participant Purnima Pandey finished 6th. Her total score was 212kg, (Snatch – 94kg + Clean & Jerk – 118kg). The winning score was 253kgs.

Apr 9, 2018 12:22 pm (IST) Weightlifting: 90kg Women event produces no medals for India after Lalchhanhimi finished 8th with a total lift of 194kg (Snatch - 85kg and Clean & Jerk - 109kg).

Apr 9, 2018 12:13 pm (IST) Big feat in a small age!



What a victory! 17 year old Mehuli Ghosh, gives a very tough fight to Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso to win a 🥈 on her Commonwealth Debut with a record score.



Well done young lady. The journey has just begun! Many more victories to you! #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/fepBXVYbNe — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 9, 2018

Apr 9, 2018 12:12 pm (IST) Swimming: Srihari Nataraj competed in the Men's 200m Backstroke Heats but could not qualify for the Finals after clocking 2:04.75 which saw him finish 6th in Heat 1.

Apr 9, 2018 12:10 pm (IST) Weightlifting: New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard withdrew midway through the Commonwealth Games after she got injured. Earlier her participation was criticised as "unfair" by the Samoan team, lifted 120kg but appeared to injure her arm after attempting 132kg with her third effort. At that point in time, she was leading the standings. She lived as Gavin Hubbard until four years ago and competed at national level as a man, finished second in the women's super-heavyweights behind American Sarah Robles at the world championships in December.

Apr 9, 2018 11:56 am (IST) Badminton at 1pm will see Saina Nehwal and team take on Malaysia and in Table Tennis India will play Nigeria for the Gold Medal. The women's table tennis team won the Gold in sensational style on Sunday.

Apr 9, 2018 11:51 am (IST) Shooting has seen quite a few medals come in for India but there has been nothing as yet from the shotgun department of shooting.