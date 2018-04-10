Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 6 in Gold Coast: After Heena Sidhu, All Eyes on Mohammad Anas' Chance of Emulating Milkha Singh

Day 6: India have clinched their first Gold medal of Day 6 at the 2018 CWG in Australia as Heena Sidhu won the Women's 25m Pistol finals. With this India's medal tally has 11 Gold medals. A profligate Indian hockey team huffed and puffed into the 2018 CWG semifinals after beating lower-ranked Malaysia 2-1 in a draining Pool B encounter today. Drag Flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh (3rd minute and 44th minute) scored twice from penalty corners to steer India to the win. Faizal Saari (16th minute) pulled off the lone goal for Malaysia. India earned as many as nine penalty corners during the match, the first of which came just two minutes into the game. Harmanpreet converted it to give the team the early advantage.





Day 5 Highlights: The ever-reliable Jitu Rai's pistol shot down a gold and a Games record, while the mixed badminton and men's table tennis sides also picked up milestone top finishes as India shone through in both the individual and team events on a splendid day 5 of the 21st Commonwealth Games here.



The weightlifters wrapped up their remarkable campaign with a final-day silver medal through Pardeep Singh (105kg), signing off with five gold, two silver and two bronze medals, topping the charts in the sport.



In the overall medals tally, India jumped to the third spot with 10 gold, four silver and five bronze medals after another fruitful day across sports, which fetched three gold, two silver and a bronze.



Jitu started the gold rush in the 10m air pistol event, shrugging off a weak qualifying round to shatter the Games record with a score of 235.1 in the final.



"I had a bad qualifying round because I was sweating a lot, was feeling nervous and also the timing of my trigger was off. But once the coach told me the mistake I was making in my timing, I corrected that and got better result in the finals, said Jitu.



The 17-year-old Mehuli Ghosh grabbed a silver in the 10m air rifle, finishing ahead of experienced teammate Apurvi Chandela. Mehuli also shot a Games record score (247.2) in the process but missed out on gold in a shoot-off with Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso.



"I will try harder next time. I know I can do more and will try my best, said the exuberant shooter, who had mistakenly taken her gear off thinking that she had claimed the gold before realizing that she still had a shoot-off to deal with.



A bit of history was made in both table tennis and badminton. While the shuttlers thrashed three-time defending champions Malaysia, the paddlers first took down defending champions Singapore in the semifinals before sailing past Nigeria to claim gold medals.



On the final day of weightlifting competition, Pardeep came agonisingly close to a gold but eventually settled for a silver after a close contest with Samoa's Sanele Mao.



Singh, the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 352kg (152kg+200kg) to claim the second spot after an exciting showdown with Mao, which had the packed arena on its feet.



The 23-year-old went for a 211kg lift, which would have been a new Commonwealth and Games record in clean and jerk, but could not pull it off in his final attempt.



"I have lifted a personal best of 215kg in the past but may be it wasn't my day," said the Games debutant, who was happy with a podium finish but a shade disappointed with the colour of his medal.



Apart from the medals, there were several other good results worth celebrating, a prominent one being Muhammed Anas Yahiya advancing to the 400m men's final after clocking 45.44sec in the semifinals. The Indian topped the list ahead of Jamaica's Rusheen McDonald.



Also entering the final of a track and field event was high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, who finished a joint fifth in group A and ninth overall. The Indian cleared 2.21m in final analysis after starting out at 2.10m.



None of the competitors in fray could touch the official mark set at 2.27m with 2.21m being the best effort by the top 12, who made the cut for the finals scheduled on April 14.



In the 400m women's event, Hima Das qualified for the semifinals after finishing third in her heat.



In the boxing ring, Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective victories after winning their last-16 stage bouts.



There were disappointments too. In the 10,000m women's final, L Suriya recorded a personal best of 32:23.56sec but ended 13th overall, while shot-putter Tejinder Singh was eighth in the final with a best throw of 19.42m

Apr 10, 2018 1:57 pm (IST) A Golden Record!



Indian women don't just believe in winning medals, they like shattering records in doing so!



Congratulations 🎉 to @HeenaSidhu10 for snatching a 🥇 in the 25 m air pistol event with a record setting performance. Women power roaring at #CWG2018 #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/wo9Rn2fkKB — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 10, 2018

Apr 10, 2018 1:27 pm (IST) Hockey: At 3pm, the Indian women's hockey team will take on South Africa with an eye on locking down a semi-final berth. Rani Rampal and co stunned everyone when they beat the Olympic champions England a few days ago.

Apr 10, 2018 1:20 pm (IST) Para Power Lifting: India's Sakina Khatun finished fifth out of seven competitors. The 2014 Glasgow Games Bronze Medallist Sakina finished with 93.2 points. She lifted 82 kilograms in her first attempt before her second attempt of lifting 85 kg was ruled out. Her attempt on the 85 kg was ruled out because the jury deemed that she wasn't able to hold it close enough to her chest for long enough.

Apr 10, 2018 1:00 pm (IST) Heena Sidhu is extremely glad that the finger injury that has been troubling her a lot did not flare up during the Women's 25m Pistol final. "Thankfully, my trigger which has been giving me some trouble because of a tingling sensation was alright today. I didn't feel that tingling too much. The 10m air pistol final is a blur to me, I couldn't feel my fingers during that. I have been undergoing physiotherapy for this problem but for today, I told my physio not to touch me. I just let it be and to my relief it went off well," she said.

Apr 10, 2018 12:44 pm (IST) One of the biggest and most awaited events today for the Indian fans has to be Mohammad Anas' 400m Men's final. That is in the evening, just after 5pm IST. His qualification with a season best time of 45.44 was the third fastest amongst the finalists. He is also the first Indian to make it to the 400m final since 1958 when Milkha Singh won the Gold medal in Cardiff.

Apr 10, 2018 12:35 pm (IST) Heena Sidhu has won a Silver medal and a Gold at the 2018 Gold Coast CWG, but it has not been easy while preparing for the Games as she admits to a 'tingling sensation' on her trigger finger which has been around for a while and flares up once in a while.

Apr 10, 2018 12:28 pm (IST) The elbow injury that forced transgender competitor Laurel Hubbard out of the Commonwealth Games weightlifting competition has ended her career. The 40-year-old, whose participation was criticised as "unfair" by the Samoan team, said at the time she thought she had ruptured a ligament in her left elbow. Hubbard told media on Tuesday the injury was career-ending and she would not compete again.

Apr 10, 2018 12:23 pm (IST) Interestingly enough, at the beginning of the year, Heena Sidhu who has just won Gold in the Women's 25m Pistol event wanted to quit the event for good as it is not her main event. Her coach and husband Ronak Pandit though convinced her otherwise, and thankfully so for India.

Apr 10, 2018 12:13 pm (IST) Hockey: After the Indian Men's team beat Malaysia in the early hours of the morning, the Indian Women's team will be up against South Africa at 3pm IST.

Apr 10, 2018 12:01 pm (IST) Badminton: Outside of the Commonwealth Games, there is great news for Kidambi Srikanth as he is all set to replace Viktor Axelsen as the World Number 1 this week.

Apr 10, 2018 11:54 am (IST) Shooting: By winning the Gold in the 25m Pistol event, Heena Sidhu has given a strong answer to her critics who believed Manu Bhaker might have been the better choice for the event. Sidhu came through qualification in third place, while Annu Singh who qualified second went out on sixth place in the final.

Apr 10, 2018 11:27 am (IST) With 11 Gold medals, India now have 20 medals in total and are now third on the leaderboard.

Apr 10, 2018 11:24 am (IST) Shooting: India’s Heena Sidhu has clinched Gold in emphatic fashion in the Women’s 25 pistol finals with a score of 38. This is India’s 11th Gold Medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Apr 10, 2018 11:19 am (IST) Shooting: With three left in the fray now, Heena Sidhu's lead has increased to 3 over the Australian Elena Galiabovitch. She is holding forte and looks determined to add Gold to medals tally.

Apr 10, 2018 11:18 am (IST) Another round of elimination later we will be sure of the three medal winners in the pistol final. Heena Sidhu for now leads the pack and is looking to consolidate.

Apr 10, 2018 11:16 am (IST) Shooting: After having nailed 27 targets in the on-going pistol final, India's Heena Sidhu is firmly sitting at the top of the pile.

Apr 10, 2018 11:14 am (IST) Shooting: India's Annu Singh is the third to be eliminated in the final. She finished 6th in the Women's Pistol event. Heena Sidhu is still in with a shot for a medal.

Apr 10, 2018 11:09 am (IST) Shooting: In the Women's pistol finals, the elimination rounds have begun, Annu Singh is seventh right now as Heena Sidhu stands in the Silver medal position.

Apr 10, 2018 11:02 am (IST) Boxing: Naman Tanwar of India has won his quarter-final bout against Frank Masoe and has marched into the semi-finals which assures him of a medal. Naman won the bout 5-0

Apr 10, 2018 10:54 am (IST) Shooting: Shortly the Women's 25m Pistol finals will begin and India's Heena Sidhu and Annu Singh are part of the eight who will be fighting it out for the medals.

Apr 10, 2018 10:53 am (IST) Boxing: If Naman can assure India a medal with his unique style of walking around the ring without a proper guard, it will be India's third boxing medal at the 2018 CWG.

Apr 10, 2018 10:49 am (IST) Boxing: India's Naman Tanwar in the 91kg category is in the ring and is up against Frank Masoe in the Quarter-final round. There is a medal up for grabs once either make it to the semi-final.

Apr 10, 2018 10:38 am (IST) Shooting: Canadian fullbore shooter Robert Pitcairn debuted at the age of 79 years and 9 months! There is always time to begin afresh.

Apr 10, 2018 10:19 am (IST) Boxing: India’s Amit Panghal is assured of a medal now after he qualifies for the semi-final by beating Aqeel Ahmed by a split-decision. Four out of the five judges rules in Amit’s favour.

Apr 10, 2018 9:23 am (IST) Para TT: India’s Vaishnavi Sutar has lost to Canada's Stephanie Chan 11-1, 11-2, 11-3 in Women's TT6-10 Singles event.

Apr 10, 2018 9:19 am (IST) Squash: India’s pairing of Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal have opened their campaign in the mixed doubles with a win. They are in Pool E and beat Mary Fung-a-Fat and Jason-Ray Khalil 11-3, 11-3 in straight games.