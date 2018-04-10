Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 6 in Gold Coast: Pallikal, Chinappa Beat Pakistan in Squash Opener

Day 6: A profligate Indian hockey team huffed and puffed into the 2018 CWG semifinals after beating lower-ranked Malaysia 2-1 in a draining Pool B encounter today. Drag Flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh (3rd minute and 44th minute) scored twice from penalty corners to steer India to the win. Faizal Saari (16th minute) pulled off the lone goal for Malaysia. India earned as many as nine penalty corners during the match, the first of which came just two minutes into the game. Harmanpreet converted it to give the team the early advantage.





Day 5 Highlights: The ever-reliable Jitu Rai's pistol shot down a gold and a Games record, while the mixed badminton and men's table tennis sides also picked up milestone top finishes as India shone through in both the individual and team events on a splendid day 5 of the 21st Commonwealth Games here.



The weightlifters wrapped up their remarkable campaign with a final-day silver medal through Pardeep Singh (105kg), signing off with five gold, two silver and two bronze medals, topping the charts in the sport.



In the overall medals tally, India jumped to the third spot with 10 gold, four silver and five bronze medals after another fruitful day across sports, which fetched three gold, two silver and a bronze.



Jitu started the gold rush in the 10m air pistol event, shrugging off a weak qualifying round to shatter the Games record with a score of 235.1 in the final.



"I had a bad qualifying round because I was sweating a lot, was feeling nervous and also the timing of my trigger was off. But once the coach told me the mistake I was making in my timing, I corrected that and got better result in the finals, said Jitu.



The 17-year-old Mehuli Ghosh grabbed a silver in the 10m air rifle, finishing ahead of experienced teammate Apurvi Chandela. Mehuli also shot a Games record score (247.2) in the process but missed out on gold in a shoot-off with Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso.



"I will try harder next time. I know I can do more and will try my best, said the exuberant shooter, who had mistakenly taken her gear off thinking that she had claimed the gold before realizing that she still had a shoot-off to deal with.



A bit of history was made in both table tennis and badminton. While the shuttlers thrashed three-time defending champions Malaysia, the paddlers first took down defending champions Singapore in the semifinals before sailing past Nigeria to claim gold medals.



On the final day of weightlifting competition, Pardeep came agonisingly close to a gold but eventually settled for a silver after a close contest with Samoa's Sanele Mao.



Singh, the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 352kg (152kg+200kg) to claim the second spot after an exciting showdown with Mao, which had the packed arena on its feet.



The 23-year-old went for a 211kg lift, which would have been a new Commonwealth and Games record in clean and jerk, but could not pull it off in his final attempt.



"I have lifted a personal best of 215kg in the past but may be it wasn't my day," said the Games debutant, who was happy with a podium finish but a shade disappointed with the colour of his medal.



Apart from the medals, there were several other good results worth celebrating, a prominent one being Muhammed Anas Yahiya advancing to the 400m men's final after clocking 45.44sec in the semifinals. The Indian topped the list ahead of Jamaica's Rusheen McDonald.



Also entering the final of a track and field event was high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, who finished a joint fifth in group A and ninth overall. The Indian cleared 2.21m in final analysis after starting out at 2.10m.



None of the competitors in fray could touch the official mark set at 2.27m with 2.21m being the best effort by the top 12, who made the cut for the finals scheduled on April 14.



In the 400m women's event, Hima Das qualified for the semifinals after finishing third in her heat.



In the boxing ring, Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective victories after winning their last-16 stage bouts.



There were disappointments too. In the 10,000m women's final, L Suriya recorded a personal best of 32:23.56sec but ended 13th overall, while shot-putter Tejinder Singh was eighth in the final with a best throw of 19.42m

Apr 10, 2018 9:01 am (IST) Badminton: After the fantastic Mixed Team performance which saw India clinch Gold on Monday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa have continued their good form and have qualified for the Round of 32 after they beat Stuart Hardy and Chloe Le Tissier 21-9, 21-5 in straight games.

Apr 10, 2018 8:49 am (IST) Shooting: India's Chain Singh finishes fourth in the 50m Rifle Prone with a score of 204.8 and has been eliminated after 20 shots. So no medals from the Men's 50m Rifle Prone final.

Apr 10, 2018 8:43 am (IST) Shooting: 50m Rifle Prone Final: India's Gagan Narang finishes 7th after he is the second to get eliminated. India's other representative Chain Singh is currently in the fourth position with six shooters left in the field.

Apr 10, 2018 8:35 am (IST) Weightlifting: India’s para power lifter Farman Basha finished 5th in the men's lightweight category. He lifted 140kgs with a rack height of 11cm to finish with 169.4 points. Ashok failed in all of his lifts and did not finish the event.

Apr 10, 2018 8:26 am (IST) Hockey: India have qualified for the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games and will play England next to decide who goes through top of the group. A win for India against England is likely to help them avoid Australia in the next round.

Apr 10, 2018 8:21 am (IST) Squash: India’s Women’s doubles pairing of Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal beat Pakistan's Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar in comprehensive style in their Pool C opening clash. The Indians won the tie 10-11, 11-0, 11-1.

Apr 10, 2018 8:21 am (IST) Squash: India’s Women’s doubles pairing of Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal beat Pakistan's Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar in straight games in comprehensive style in their Pool C opening clash. The Indians won the tie 10-11, 11-0, 11-1.

Apr 10, 2018 8:05 am (IST) Schedule of Indian competitors on Day 6 at Commonwealth Games: 3 main Medal events (2 in Shooting featuring Gagan Narang, Chain, Heena & Annu + 400m Final featuring Muhammed Anas); Besides 5 Indian Boxers in QF, Both Men's (Vs Mal) & Women's Hockey (Vs SA) matches + Squash Doubles

Apr 10, 2018 7:46 am (IST) Hockey: India beat Malaysia 2-1, qualify for the semi-final