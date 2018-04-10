Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 6 in Gold Coast: Satish Enters Semifinal, All Eyes on Muhammed Anas Now

Day 6: Heena Sidhu picked up India's third gold medal in shooting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, finishing on top in the women's 25m pistol event and also breaking a Games record in the process.



The 28-year-old Sidhu shot a final score of 38, two of the series being perfect fives, to claim the top honours ahead of Australian Elena Galiabovitch (35).



The bronze medal went to Malaysia's Alia Azahari (26).



This was Sidhu's second medal at the ongoing Games after having claimed a silver in the 10m air pistol event behind 16-year-old compatriot Manu Bhaker. Incidentally, this is her first major medal in the 25m pistol event with most of her other podium finishes being in 10m air pistol.



"I am exhausted, those are my thoughts on today's performance," Sidhu quipped while speaking to PTI after her gold.



Annuraj Singh finished sixth after being eliminated in the second stage of the same event. Her final score was a disappointing 15.



Sidhu, however, was in terrific form after qualifying third with a score of 579 despite admitting to struggling with her trigger finger owing to a nerve problem.



"Thankfully, my trigger which has been giving me some trouble because of a tingling sensation was alright today. I didn't feel that tingling too much," Sidhu said.



"The 10m air pistol final is a blur to me, I couldn't feel my fingers during that. I have been undergoing physiotherapy for this problem but for today, I told my physio not to touch me. I just let it be and to my relief it went off well," she said.



Her coach, husband and the Indian shooting team's manager Raunak Pandit was by her side as she spoke and when asked what went into maintaining consistency at the highest level, Sidhu turned to her better half for answers.



Apr 10, 2018 5:20 pm (IST) So, Muhammed Anas's 400m is all set to start now..We will know his fate soon!

Apr 10, 2018 5:16 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Hima Das has also qualified for the finals of the women's 400m final..

Apr 10, 2018 5:14 pm (IST) We are just minutes away from live action here, Muhammed Anas will certainly script history here if he can win the medal, last athlete to win a medal in 400m was Milkha Singh.

Apr 10, 2018 4:51 pm (IST) So, another boxer is through to the semi-final, Satish Kumar beats Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul and assures India yet another medal in boxing. Boxing presents the best hopes for India to get maximum returns.

Apr 10, 2018 4:38 pm (IST) So, now all eyes will turn to Muhammed Anas Yahiya who will be competing in the finals of the 400m at 17:18 IST

Apr 10, 2018 4:26 pm (IST) That's it. It's all over here and India have won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Rani Rampal. Harendra Singh is delighted with that performance and India have sealed a spot in the semi-finals with that victory!

Apr 10, 2018 4:20 pm (IST) Harendra Singh is certainly all smiles at the moment, and he has all the reason to be so. India lead 1-0 at the moment with the final few minutes left.

Apr 10, 2018 4:10 pm (IST) GOAL! Wonderful hockey from India and captain Rani Rampal applies the finishing touches, controls the ball and calmly slots it past the goalkeeper. India lead 1-0 at the moment.

Apr 10, 2018 4:07 pm (IST) Three quarters gone here and its still 0-0 here, India have hit the cross bar and come close to scoring but the goal still eludes them. Interesting to see how they approach the final 15 minutes

Apr 10, 2018 3:57 pm (IST) So, that's it, its all over and Manoj Kumar has entered the semi-finals with a 4-1 verdict from the judges, yet another medal assured for India!

Apr 10, 2018 3:54 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Indian boxer Manoj Kumar is in action against Australia's Nicholas and we are into the third round here.

Apr 10, 2018 3:48 pm (IST) The third quarter starts with an early penalty corner to South Africa but India fend off the danger here, not for long though as SA get another penalty corner. Currently 0-0 here

Apr 10, 2018 3:37 pm (IST) End of second quarter here and its still 0-0, this means we have reached half-time here and scores are level. India have been dominant in parts but are still lacking that consistency.

Apr 10, 2018 3:31 pm (IST) We are almost reaching the end of second quarter here, final 5 minutes remaining here and its still 0-0

Apr 10, 2018 3:23 pm (IST) The second quarter has started now, and its still 0-0 at the moment. Remember, a draw is enough for India to seal a way through to semi-final.

Apr 10, 2018 3:15 pm (IST) Penalty corner to India and a solid shot from Rani Rampal but goalkeeper saves it, Mandana though has a great chance on the rebound but she puts it over the bar.

Apr 10, 2018 3:13 pm (IST) Great chance for South Africa, that was their first real chance of the game but a weak shot from the striker sees goalkeeper Punia easily save it. Still 0-0 here.

Apr 10, 2018 3:10 pm (IST) The Women's hockey team are still level at 0-0 against South Africa, 7 minutes gone in the first quarter so far.

Apr 10, 2018 3:06 pm (IST) Hussamuddin Mohammed has done it, the judges award him the fight and he assures India another medal, only the colour of it remains to be seen. Great news for India! Judges have awarded him the fight 5-0 which you have to say is fair given how the bout went

Apr 10, 2018 3:05 pm (IST) It's all over and Hussamuddin seems to be celebrating here, lets see what the judges decide..

Apr 10, 2018 3:01 pm (IST) The Indian boxer certainly being more dominant in the second round, but he is looking a bit tired now and the coach doing his best to get him to his best. Crucial round 3 coming up now

Apr 10, 2018 2:55 pm (IST) Hussamuddin's bout has begun and he has started well, he is looking aggressive and connecting the blows to the Zambian boxer..

Apr 10, 2018 2:49 pm (IST) Also, now up next in the boxing ring is India's Hussamuddin Mohammed taking on Zambia's Everisto Mulenga for a place in the semi-final in men's 56kg. If he wins this bout then he will seal a semifinal spot..

Apr 10, 2018 2:46 pm (IST) Indian women's hockey team will be in action soon, as they take on South Africa and a win here will assure them of a semi-final spot.

Apr 10, 2018 2:38 pm (IST) Squash: Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghosal took another 7 minutes to wrap up the second game at 11-3 to beat Pakistan's pairing of Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam. India beat Pakistan in 13 minutes in straight games - 11-2, 11-3.

Apr 10, 2018 2:34 pm (IST) The Indian pair of Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghosal seem to be in great touch and are dominating the Pakistani pair of Zafar and Aslam. India have won the first game 11-2. It took the Indians only 6 minutes to complete the game.

Apr 10, 2018 2:28 pm (IST) Squash: This is India’s second match of the day. The Mixed doubles pairing of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal, India’s best pairing are up against Pakistan’s Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam in the Pool E contest

Apr 10, 2018 1:57 pm (IST) A Golden Record!



Indian women don't just believe in winning medals, they like shattering records in doing so!



Apr 10, 2018 1:27 pm (IST) Hockey: At 3pm, the Indian women's hockey team will take on South Africa with an eye on locking down a semi-final berth. Rani Rampal and co stunned everyone when they beat the Olympic champions England a few days ago.