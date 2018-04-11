Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 7 in Gold Coast: India Steal Late Winner to Complete Stunning Comeback, Tejaswin Finishes Sixth

It's Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 (CWG) being held in Australia's Gold Coast and the first medal of the day comes from shooter Om Prakash Mitharwal who bagged the Bronze in 50m Pistol Men’s Finals. India’s medal tally is now up to 23, including 11 gold, four silver and seven bronze. In another good news for the Indian contingent, boxer Mary Kom is through to the finals in the 45-48kg category and is now assured of a silver medal, her first at the Commonwealth Games. Later today, star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will begin their quest for individual medals after the mixed team gold.



Day 6 Highlights: Pistol shooter Heena Sidhu won big with a gold and a Games record, while para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze as the Indian juggernaut slowed down a bit after five days of gold rush at the Commonwealth Games.



With weightlifters through with their campaign, wrestlers yet to take off and boxers only getting into medal rounds, the number of medals were not too many to show on day six of the Games. However, India held on to their third spot in the overall tally, behind hosts Australia and England.



The ranges at Belmot Shooting Centre in Brisbane were expecting to boom with strong Indian performances but it wasn't a particularly great start as Gagan Narang and Chain Singh finished outside the medal bracket in the 50m rifle prone event. However, Sidhu made up for it to an extent by shooting down the gold as well as the games record in the women's 25m pistol event.



At the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, Chaudhary gave India their only other medal of the day in para powerlifting with an effort of 181kg in the men's heavyweight final. The medal was redemption of sorts for Chaudhary, who was banned for two years after failing a dope test in 2014. He had tested positive for the anabolic steroid methandienone and testosterone abuse in June that year.



There were some strong performances in the track and field events as well with Muhammad Anas Yahiya improving his personal best and breaking the national record for a third time to finish a creditable fourth in the men's 400m final. In the women's 400m women's semifinals, the 18-year-old Hima qualified for the final with a personal best of 51.53 seconds.

Apr 11, 2018 5:06 pm (IST) Meanwhile, in badminton, India's Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Chopra have take the first game 21-8 against Fiji's Burty Molia and Karyn Gibson.

Apr 11, 2018 4:51 pm (IST) India’s Tejaswin Shankar finished sixth in the high jump final in Gold Coast with a best of 2.24m against his name. He would be disappointed though that he couldn't get his personal best of 2.28m.

Apr 11, 2018 4:37 pm (IST) So, its all over here and India will now play New Zealand in the semi-final. Meanwhile, England will now tackle Australia. Great Win for India this!

Apr 11, 2018 4:35 pm (IST) GOAL! India have stolen a late winner here, its Mandeep Singh and Marijne celebrates, absolutely stunning from India. 4-3 with 40 second left.

Apr 11, 2018 4:33 pm (IST) GOAL!! Equaliser for India, what a game this is turning out to be. India get a penalty corner, Varun Kumar with a drag flick in Rupinder Pal's absence. 3-3 now with less than 2 minutes left.

Apr 11, 2018 4:29 pm (IST) Injury, it goes from bad to worse for India. Rupinder Pal Singh is now limping off the field for India, he seems to have done some damage to his hamstring.

Apr 11, 2018 4:28 pm (IST) GOAL! Yet again India concede a late goal, England get a penalty corner and this time its Sam Ward with the drag flick which goes to the back of the net. This is bad for India!

Apr 11, 2018 4:24 pm (IST) GOAL! Liam Ansell with a superb equaliser, England with a variation in the penalty corner and it finds the back of the net.

Apr 11, 2018 4:20 pm (IST) GOAL! Rupinder Pal Singh with a superb drag flick and gives India the lead from the penalty corner. They take 2-1 lead.

Apr 11, 2018 4:13 pm (IST) Fourth quarters has started here and it is still 1-1, India upping the pace now as they look for a winning goal.

Apr 11, 2018 3:56 pm (IST) Hockey: India have equalised early in the third quarter with Manpreet Singh crisp finish. India and England are all square at 1-1

Apr 11, 2018 3:53 pm (IST) Athletics: The second jump in the high jump final has been set at 2.21m and India's Tejaswin Shankar has cleared that without too much trouble.

Apr 11, 2018 3:49 pm (IST) Athletics: India's Tejaswin Shankar has managed to clear the 2.18m jump on the second attempt in the high jump finals. He is India's only representative in the event. The rest of the jumpers before him managed to clear the jump at the first attempt.

Apr 11, 2018 3:46 pm (IST) Table tennis: India’s ace paddler Sharath Kamal Achanta has survived a scare and finally beaten Javen Choong after a marathon match to progress to the pre-quarter-finals. Score: 11-2,11-5,11-4,7-11,11-13,6-11,11-7.

Apr 11, 2018 3:43 pm (IST) Boxing: All the male boxers Naman Tanwar, Manoj Kumar, Vikas Krishan, Gaurav Solanki, Satish Kumar, Manish Kaushik, Amit Phangal, Hussamuddin have qualified for the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games.

Apr 11, 2018 3:42 pm (IST) Table tennis: India's Harmeet Desai has beaten Geoffrey Loi 11-4, 11-3, 11-1, 11-2 and progressed to the last-16 of men's singles

Apr 11, 2018 3:38 pm (IST) Hockey: At half time India are trailing England 1-0 and will need to turn things around fast in the third quarter.

Apr 11, 2018 3:36 pm (IST) Boxing: Manish Kaushik has ensured that India will take home another boxing medal. He beat Calum French 5-0 in the Quarter-final bout in the Men’s 60kg category.

Apr 11, 2018 3:25 pm (IST) Hockey: England have broken the deadlock in the second quarter with a David Condon strike. India need to pull up their socks to win. If India don't win then they will face Australia in the semis.

Apr 11, 2018 3:20 pm (IST) Athletics: India’s Nayana and Neena from Kerala have both qualified for the long jump final. Nayana qualified as the 9th best jumper while Neena as the 12th. Only 4 jumpers managed to match the 6.60m mark.

Apr 11, 2018 3:19 pm (IST) Hockey: End of the first quarter in the India vs England match. Neither side have score a goal yet, but PR Sreejesh has been excellent in goal. The English have gotten better as time progressed and ended the quarter stronger than their opponents.

Apr 11, 2018 3:16 pm (IST) Athletics: Both India’s Neena Nellickal and Nayana James have failed to match the automatic qualification mark of 6.60 in their long jump attempts. The duo though can still progress to the final if they are among the 12 jumpers.

Apr 11, 2018 3:12 pm (IST) Hockey: Tight game in progress between India and England under the flood lights. There is a little over five minutes left in the first quarter. Neither have managed to score but both sides are threatening. India look the more dangerous side in attack.

Apr 11, 2018 3:04 pm (IST) Athletics: In the Women’s long jump qualification, India have two representatives in Nayana James and Nellickal V.Neena. The mark for qualification has been set 6.60m. Of the two Indians, Neena’s has a personal best of 6.66, while Nayana’s best is 6.55.

Apr 11, 2018 3:01 pm (IST) Squash: India’s Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal advance to the quarters after winning 11-5, 11-6 against Dianne Kellas and Colette Sultana.

Apr 11, 2018 2:47 pm (IST) Badminton: India’s HS Prannoy who is playing his first ever Commonwealth Games beat Christopher Paul 21-14, 21-6 in the Round of 32.

Apr 11, 2018 2:40 pm (IST) Hockey: A very important game coming up for the Indian men's hockey team in less than half an hour. India will be taking on England in their final group game. India must win this game so that they can avoid meeting Australia in the semi-final on Friday.

Apr 11, 2018 2:38 pm (IST) Athletics: India's Tejaswin Shankar will be in action later in the evening today in the Men's High Jump final.