Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 7 in Gold Coast: Boxer Manish Kaushik Assured of Medal

It's Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 (CWG) being held in Australia's Gold Coast and the first medal of the day comes from shooter Om Prakash Mitharwal who bagged the Bronze in 50m Pistol Men’s Finals. India’s medal tally is now up to 23, including 11 gold, four silver and seven bronze. In another good news for the Indian contingent, boxer Mary Kom is through to the finals in the 45-48kg category and is now assured of a silver medal, her first at the Commonwealth Games. Later today, star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will begin their quest for individual medals after the mixed team gold.



Day 6 Highlights: Pistol shooter Heena Sidhu won big with a gold and a Games record, while para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze as the Indian juggernaut slowed down a bit after five days of gold rush at the Commonwealth Games.



With weightlifters through with their campaign, wrestlers yet to take off and boxers only getting into medal rounds, the number of medals were not too many to show on day six of the Games. However, India held on to their third spot in the overall tally, behind hosts Australia and England.



The ranges at Belmot Shooting Centre in Brisbane were expecting to boom with strong Indian performances but it wasn't a particularly great start as Gagan Narang and Chain Singh finished outside the medal bracket in the 50m rifle prone event. However, Sidhu made up for it to an extent by shooting down the gold as well as the games record in the women's 25m pistol event.



At the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, Chaudhary gave India their only other medal of the day in para powerlifting with an effort of 181kg in the men's heavyweight final. The medal was redemption of sorts for Chaudhary, who was banned for two years after failing a dope test in 2014. He had tested positive for the anabolic steroid methandienone and testosterone abuse in June that year.



There were some strong performances in the track and field events as well with Muhammad Anas Yahiya improving his personal best and breaking the national record for a third time to finish a creditable fourth in the men's 400m final. In the women's 400m women's semifinals, the 18-year-old Hima qualified for the final with a personal best of 51.53 seconds.

Apr 11, 2018 3:38 pm (IST) Hockey: At half time India are trailing England 1-0 and will need to turn things around fast in the third quarter.

Apr 11, 2018 3:36 pm (IST) Boxing: Manish Kaushik has ensured that India will take home another boxing medal. He beat Calum French 5-0 in the Quarter-final bout in the Men’s 60kg category.

Apr 11, 2018 3:25 pm (IST) Hockey: England have broken the deadlock in the second quarter with a David Condon strike. India need to pull up their socks to win. If India don't win then they will face Australia in the semis.

Apr 11, 2018 3:20 pm (IST) Athletics: India’s Nayana and Neena from Kerala have both qualified for the long jump final. Nayana qualified as the 9th best jumper while Neena as the 12th. Only 4 jumpers managed to match the 6.60m mark.

Apr 11, 2018 3:19 pm (IST) Hockey: End of the first quarter in the India vs England match. Neither side have score a goal yet, but PR Sreejesh has been excellent in goal. The English have gotten better as time progressed and ended the quarter stronger than their opponents.

Apr 11, 2018 3:16 pm (IST) Athletics: Both India’s Neena Nellickal and Nayana James have failed to match the automatic qualification mark of 6.60 in their long jump attempts. The duo though can still progress to the final if they are among the 12 jumpers.

Apr 11, 2018 3:12 pm (IST) Hockey: Tight game in progress between India and England under the flood lights. There is a little over five minutes left in the first quarter. Neither have managed to score but both sides are threatening. India look the more dangerous side in attack.

Apr 11, 2018 3:04 pm (IST) Athletics: In the Women’s long jump qualification, India have two representatives in Nayana James and Nellickal V.Neena. The mark for qualification has been set 6.60m. Of the two Indians, Neena’s has a personal best of 6.66, while Nayana’s best is 6.55.

Apr 11, 2018 3:01 pm (IST) Squash: India’s Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal advance to the quarters after winning 11-5, 11-6 against Dianne Kellas and Colette Sultana.

Apr 11, 2018 2:47 pm (IST) Badminton: India’s HS Prannoy who is playing his first ever Commonwealth Games beat Christopher Paul 21-14, 21-6 in the Round of 32.

Apr 11, 2018 2:40 pm (IST) Hockey: A very important game coming up for the Indian men's hockey team in less than half an hour. India will be taking on England in their final group game. India must win this game so that they can avoid meeting Australia in the semi-final on Friday.

Apr 11, 2018 2:38 pm (IST) Athletics: India's Tejaswin Shankar will be in action later in the evening today in the Men's High Jump final.

Apr 11, 2018 2:36 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India’s veteran ace Mouma Das is through to the Round of 16 after she beat Elodie Ho Wan Kau 11-6, 11-1, 11-8, 11-7.

Apr 11, 2018 2:30 pm (IST) Badminton: After the first game, HS Prannoy has taken the first game 21-14 after his opponent Christopher Paul gave him a bit of a run around in the beginning of the game.

Apr 11, 2018 2:15 pm (IST) Boxing: In the Women’s 51kg category, India’s Pinki Rani was up against the English Lisa Whiteside in the Quarterfinal. Lisa has won the bout, which means Mary Kom is still the only women’s boxing medallist for India so far. Lisa won 3-2.

Apr 11, 2018 2:11 pm (IST) Badminton: India’s HS Prannoy is on court now, and will face Christopher Jean Paul of Mauritius in his Round of 32 match. All the rest of the Indians before him have won their games comfortably.

Apr 11, 2018 2:09 pm (IST) Table Tennis: In the Women's singles Round of 32 match, India’s Madhurikaa Paatkar has beaten Rheann Chung 11-7,12-14,11-9,11-2,11-9 to progress to the next round.

Apr 11, 2018 2:08 pm (IST) Badminton: Along with Saina, Srikanth and Sindhu, Ruthvika Gadde has also won. She beat Ghana’s Grace Atipaka 21-5, 21-7 to seal a spot in Round of 16.

Apr 11, 2018 2:06 pm (IST) Badminton: India's PV Sindhu has stormed into the Round of 16 after beating Andra Whiteside in straight games. Sindhu won 21-6, 21-3. Sindhu took a total of 18 minutes to complete the Round of 32 match.

Apr 11, 2018 2:01 pm (IST) Badminton: PV Sindhu is racing through the points and giving her opponent from Fiji absolutely nothing away on the court. In the second game, Sindhu has raced away to a 11-0 lead in no time and Indian coach Pullela Gopichand is clearly very happy with the performance.

Apr 11, 2018 1:58 pm (IST) Badminton: On the court next to PV Sindhu, another Indian is action. Ruthvika Shivani Gadde has been dominating her opponent Ghana's Grace Atipaka and has won the opening game 21-6 against. She is India’s third women's singles player.

Apr 11, 2018 1:56 pm (IST) Badminton: PV Sindhu is in fine touch irrespective of the that this is her first game of the competition. She has wrapped up the first game at 21-6 in less than 10 minutes against Andra Whiteside.

Apr 11, 2018 1:52 pm (IST) Badminton: At the break in the first game, PV Sindhu leads Andra 11-5.

Apr 11, 2018 1:49 pm (IST) Badminton: After both Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth opened their singles campaign's with comfortable wins, PV Sindhu has taken the court and is up against Andra Whiteside.

Apr 11, 2018 1:44 pm (IST) Srikanth defeats Aatish Lubah 21-13, 21-10 in straight games and advances to the round-of-16 in men's singles competiiton.

Apr 11, 2018 1:31 pm (IST) Hockey: Australia have beaten New Zealand 2-1 in their final group game and have gone top of the group. India, who play at 3pm must beat England to avoid facing them in the semis on Friday.

Apr 11, 2018 1:27 pm (IST) Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth has started off well after trailing initially in the first game against Lubah. Srikanth has taken the first game 21-13.

Apr 11, 2018 1:16 pm (IST) Badminton: Time for the Indian men to get onto the court. Kidambi Srikanth, who recently beat the legendary Lee Chong Wei in the final of the Mixed team event will be up against Aatish Lubah of Mauritius.

Apr 11, 2018 1:02 pm (IST) Badminton: India's Saina Nehwal has progressed to the Round of 16 after demolishing South Africa's Elsie de Villiers 21-3, 21-1 in less than 20 minutes. Up next will be Kidambi Srikanth and after that is PV Sindhu.