Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 7 in Gold Coast: Saina, Srikanth Begin With Easy Wins, Sindhu in Action

It's Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 (CWG) being held in Australia's Gold Coast and the first medal of the day comes from shooter Om Prakash Mitharwal who bagged the Bronze in 50m Pistol Men’s Finals. India’s medal tally is now up to 23, including 11 gold, four silver and seven bronze. In another good news for the Indian contingent, boxer Mary Kom is through to the finals in the 45-48kg category and is now assured of a silver medal, her first at the Commonwealth Games. Later today, star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will begin their quest for individual medals after the mixed team gold.
Day 6 Highlights: Pistol shooter Heena Sidhu won big with a gold and a Games record, while para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze as the Indian juggernaut slowed down a bit after five days of gold rush at the Commonwealth Games.
With weightlifters through with their campaign, wrestlers yet to take off and boxers only getting into medal rounds, the number of medals were not too many to show on day six of the Games. However, India held on to their third spot in the overall tally, behind hosts Australia and England.
The ranges at Belmot Shooting Centre in Brisbane were expecting to boom with strong Indian performances but it wasn't a particularly great start as Gagan Narang and Chain Singh finished outside the medal bracket in the 50m rifle prone event. However, Sidhu made up for it to an extent by shooting down the gold as well as the games record in the women's 25m pistol event.
At the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, Chaudhary gave India their only other medal of the day in para powerlifting with an effort of 181kg in the men's heavyweight final. The medal was redemption of sorts for Chaudhary, who was banned for two years after failing a dope test in 2014. He had tested positive for the anabolic steroid methandienone and testosterone abuse in June that year.
There were some strong performances in the track and field events as well with Muhammad Anas Yahiya improving his personal best and breaking the national record for a third time to finish a creditable fourth in the men's 400m final. In the women's 400m women's semifinals, the 18-year-old Hima qualified for the final with a personal best of 51.53 seconds.
Fire in the belly, gun in the hand!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 11, 2018
Forward is the only way for Shreyasi Singh! Having shot a 🥈in 2014 Commonwealth Games, she now guns down a 🏅 in a spectacular performance!
Well done Shreyasi! India is celebrating your achievement🇮🇳🎉 #CWG2018 #RangDeTiranga #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/NE25bwHLIg
