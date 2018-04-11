Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 7 in Gold Coast: Saina, Srikanth Begin With Easy Wins, Sindhu in Action

It's Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 (CWG) being held in Australia's Gold Coast and the first medal of the day comes from shooter Om Prakash Mitharwal who bagged the Bronze in 50m Pistol Men’s Finals. India’s medal tally is now up to 23, including 11 gold, four silver and seven bronze. In another good news for the Indian contingent, boxer Mary Kom is through to the finals in the 45-48kg category and is now assured of a silver medal, her first at the Commonwealth Games. Later today, star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will begin their quest for individual medals after the mixed team gold.



Day 6 Highlights: Pistol shooter Heena Sidhu won big with a gold and a Games record, while para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze as the Indian juggernaut slowed down a bit after five days of gold rush at the Commonwealth Games.



With weightlifters through with their campaign, wrestlers yet to take off and boxers only getting into medal rounds, the number of medals were not too many to show on day six of the Games. However, India held on to their third spot in the overall tally, behind hosts Australia and England.



The ranges at Belmot Shooting Centre in Brisbane were expecting to boom with strong Indian performances but it wasn't a particularly great start as Gagan Narang and Chain Singh finished outside the medal bracket in the 50m rifle prone event. However, Sidhu made up for it to an extent by shooting down the gold as well as the games record in the women's 25m pistol event.



At the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, Chaudhary gave India their only other medal of the day in para powerlifting with an effort of 181kg in the men's heavyweight final. The medal was redemption of sorts for Chaudhary, who was banned for two years after failing a dope test in 2014. He had tested positive for the anabolic steroid methandienone and testosterone abuse in June that year.



There were some strong performances in the track and field events as well with Muhammad Anas Yahiya improving his personal best and breaking the national record for a third time to finish a creditable fourth in the men's 400m final. In the women's 400m women's semifinals, the 18-year-old Hima qualified for the final with a personal best of 51.53 seconds.

Apr 11, 2018 1:58 pm (IST) Badminton: On the court next to PV Sindhu, another Indian is action. Ruthvika Shivani Gadde has been dominating her opponent Ghana's Grace Atipaka and has won the opening game 21-5 against. She is India’s third women's singles player.

Apr 11, 2018 1:56 pm (IST) Badminton: PV Sindhu is in fine touch irrespective of the that this is her first game of the competition. She has wrapped up the first game at 21-6 in less than 10 minutes against Andra Whiteside.

Apr 11, 2018 1:52 pm (IST) Badminton: At the break in the first game, PV Sindhu leads Andra 11-5.

Apr 11, 2018 1:49 pm (IST) Badminton: After both Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth opened their singles campaign's with comfortable wins, PV Sindhu has taken the court and is up against Andra Whiteside.

Apr 11, 2018 1:44 pm (IST) Srikanth defeats Aatish Lubah 21-13, 21-10 in straight games and advances to the round-of-16 in men's singles competiiton.

Apr 11, 2018 1:31 pm (IST) Hockey: Australia have beaten New Zealand 2-1 in their final group game and have gone top of the group. India, who play at 3pm must beat England to avoid facing them in the semis on Friday.

Apr 11, 2018 1:27 pm (IST) Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth has started off well after trailing initially in the first game against Lubah. Srikanth has taken the first game 21-13.

Apr 11, 2018 1:16 pm (IST) Badminton: Time for the Indian men to get onto the court. Kidambi Srikanth, who recently beat the legendary Lee Chong Wei in the final of the Mixed team event will be up against Aatish Lubah of Mauritius.

Apr 11, 2018 1:02 pm (IST) Badminton: India's Saina Nehwal has progressed to the Round of 16 after demolishing South Africa's Elsie de Villiers 21-3, 21-1 in less than 20 minutes. Up next will be Kidambi Srikanth and after that is PV Sindhu.

Apr 11, 2018 12:57 pm (IST) Fire in the belly, gun in the hand!



Forward is the only way for Shreyasi Singh! Having shot a 🥈in 2014 Commonwealth Games, she now guns down a 🏅 in a spectacular performance!



Well done Shreyasi! India is celebrating your achievement🇮🇳🎉 #CWG2018 #RangDeTiranga #GC2018

Apr 11, 2018 12:52 pm (IST) Badminton: Saina Nehwal is the second seed in the Women's singles draw, and is completely dominating her South African opponent. Saina has won the first game 21-3 in less than 10 minutes.

Apr 11, 2018 12:44 pm (IST) Badminton: India's Saina Nehwal has begun her Women's Singles campaign and is up against the South African Elsie De Villiers in the Round of 32. Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will also be in action soon.

Apr 11, 2018 12:31 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India’s mixed doubles pairing of G Sathiyan/Manika Batra beat the Malyasian duo Ho Ying/Leong Chee Feng 11-7, 11-8, 13-11 in the Round of 32.

Apr 11, 2018 12:27 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India’s mixed doubles pairing of Sanil Shetty/ Madhurika Patkar have beaten the Sri Lankan duo of Buwaneka Mudiyanselage Jayasingha / Erandi Warusawithana 11-5, 11-8, 11-5

Apr 11, 2018 12:17 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India’s Mixed Doubles pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra are facing the Malaysian pair of Ho Ying and Leong Chee Feng in the Round of 32.

Apr 11, 2018 12:16 pm (IST) News Just coming in: There is trouble for the Cameroon contingent as eight of their 24 athletes have gone missing from the Commonwealth Games village.

Apr 11, 2018 12:03 pm (IST) India's Medals Tally on Day 7 - Shreyasi Singh - Gold in Women's Double Trap. Ankur Mittal - Bronze in Men's Double Trap and Om Prakash Mitharval in Bronze in the 50m Pistol event.

Apr 11, 2018 11:47 am (IST) Boxing: Out of the eight male boxers, seven have already assured India of medals at the Commonwealth Games. The focus will be on Manish Kaushik when he comes up for quarter final against Calum French later today to make that eight out of eight.

Apr 11, 2018 11:42 am (IST) Shooting: India's Ankur Mittal finishes with a Bronze Medal in the Men's Double Trap final with a score of 53. His compatriot Ashab finished fourth.

Apr 11, 2018 11:37 am (IST) Shooting: In the men's double trap final Ashab Mohammed, a Bronze medallist in Glasgow has finished fourth this time around. The three medallists will be Ankur Mittal, David McMath and Tim Kneale.

Apr 11, 2018 11:34 am (IST) Shooting: Men's Double Trap: The field is down to four now as Pakistan's Aamer Iqbal has been eliminated. Both the Indians very much in this and are doing well too.

Apr 11, 2018 11:30 am (IST) Shooting: In the Men's Double Trap, the first shooter has been eliminated and it's Australia's James Willet. Both Ashab and Ankur Mittal still very much in this. Ankur leads the pack of five at the moment.

Apr 11, 2018 11:20 am (IST) Ashab Mohammed on 8/10 while Ankur Mittal continues to be a 10/10 so far..

Apr 11, 2018 11:18 am (IST) Ankur Mittal and A.Mohammed with a 4/4agter the first couple of rounds so far..

Apr 11, 2018 11:09 am (IST) India's Mary Kom who is assured of at least a Silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games might not go for the Asian Games to prepare for the World Championships

Apr 11, 2018 10:46 am (IST) Along with Shreyasi, India's Varsha was also in the Women's Double Trap event and she finished fourth.

Apr 11, 2018 10:45 am (IST) Shreyasi's Gold which is India's 12th at the Commonwealth Games this time round, is an upgrade from the Glasgow Games where she won a Silver.

Apr 11, 2018 10:38 am (IST) Shooting: India's Shreyasi Singh has won the Gold Medal in the Women's Double Trap Event after beating Emma Cox in a shoot-off.