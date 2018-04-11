Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 7 in Gold Coast: Shreyasi Singh Adds Another Gold to India's Medal Tally

It's Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 (CWG) being held in Australia's Gold Coast and the first medal of the day comes from shooter Om Prakash Mitharwal who bagged the Bronze in 50m Pistol Men’s Finals. India’s medal tally is now up to 23, including 11 gold, four silver and seven bronze. In another good news for the Indian contingent, boxer Mary Kom is through to the finals in the 45-48kg category and is now assured of a silver medal, her first at the Commonwealth Games. Later today, star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will begin their quest for individual medals after the mixed team gold.



Day 6 Highlights: Pistol shooter Heena Sidhu won big with a gold and a Games record, while para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze as the Indian juggernaut slowed down a bit after five days of gold rush at the Commonwealth Games.



With weightlifters through with their campaign, wrestlers yet to take off and boxers only getting into medal rounds, the number of medals were not too many to show on day six of the Games. However, India held on to their third spot in the overall tally, behind hosts Australia and England.



The ranges at Belmot Shooting Centre in Brisbane were expecting to boom with strong Indian performances but it wasn't a particularly great start as Gagan Narang and Chain Singh finished outside the medal bracket in the 50m rifle prone event. However, Sidhu made up for it to an extent by shooting down the gold as well as the games record in the women's 25m pistol event.



At the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, Chaudhary gave India their only other medal of the day in para powerlifting with an effort of 181kg in the men's heavyweight final. The medal was redemption of sorts for Chaudhary, who was banned for two years after failing a dope test in 2014. He had tested positive for the anabolic steroid methandienone and testosterone abuse in June that year.



There were some strong performances in the track and field events as well with Muhammad Anas Yahiya improving his personal best and breaking the national record for a third time to finish a creditable fourth in the men's 400m final. In the women's 400m women's semifinals, the 18-year-old Hima qualified for the final with a personal best of 51.53 seconds.

Apr 11, 2018 10:46 am (IST) Along with Shreyasi, India's Varsha was also in the Women's Double Trap event and she finished fourth.

Apr 11, 2018 10:45 am (IST) Shreyasi's Gold which is India's 12th at the Commonwealth Games this time round, is an upgrade from the Glasgow Games where she won a Silver.

Apr 11, 2018 10:38 am (IST) Shooting: India's Shreyasi Singh has won the Gold Medal in the Women's Double Trap Event after beating Emma Cox in a shoot-off.

Apr 11, 2018 10:36 am (IST) Shooting: There is shoot-off for Gold between India's Shreyasi Singh and Emma Cox in the Women's Double Trap final. It is India vs Australia. India's Shreyasi will begin the shoot-off

Apr 11, 2018 10:35 am (IST) Boxing: India's Vikas Krishan has assured himself of a medal after he qualified for the semi-final by beating Benny Muziyo 5-0 in the quarter finals.

Apr 11, 2018 10:20 am (IST) Vikas had qualified for the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win over Campbell Somerville in the Round of 16

Apr 11, 2018 10:20 am (IST) Boxing: India’s Vikas Krishan Yadav will be in action soon as he looks to get his hands on an 8th Boxing medal for India. He will be in 75kg category quarterfinals against Zambia's Benny Muziyo – the Bronze Medallist in Glasgow2014.

Apr 11, 2018 10:11 am (IST) Table tennis: In the mixed doubles, India’s Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das have qualified to the Round of 16 stage after they beat Sri Lankan mixed doubles pair of Rohan Sirisena and Ishara Madurangi 11-6, 4-11, 11-9, 11-5.

Apr 11, 2018 9:56 am (IST) Shooting: There could be more medals from the shooting ranges as Ashab Mohd and Ankur Mittal have qualified for the men’s double trap final. In the women’s double trap, Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman are beginning their final round.

Apr 11, 2018 9:44 am (IST) Gaurav Solanki is the first male boxer from India to enter the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games this time round. He earned his right to be here by beating a more experienced Kavinder Singh Bisht in the trials back home.

Apr 11, 2018 9:31 am (IST) Boxing: Another Medal is assured for India after Gaurav Solanki books a berth in the semis (52 kg) by defeating Papua New Guinea’s Charles Keama 5-0

Apr 11, 2018 9:23 am (IST) Boxing: India’s Gaurav Solanki (52kg) is in action and he is up against Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama in the QF. The first round saw the Indian land a few solid jabs against an explosive Keama.

Apr 11, 2018 9:14 am (IST) Meanwhile, the organisers of the Commonwealth Games have urged athletes to be careful about their visas and not take the law into their own hands but to rather enjoy Australia and the Games while they are present. On Wednesday that the Cameroon team had told Queensland Police five male athletes, two boxers and three weightlifters, had gone missing from the Athletes' Village.

Apr 11, 2018 9:03 am (IST) Squash: Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa have defeated Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery of Wales 11-8, 7-11, 11-8 comfortably and are currently top of Pool C.

Apr 11, 2018 8:55 am (IST) Shooting: In the Men’s Double Trap India’s Mohd Ashab is having a brilliant qualification round as he is on top after four rounds in the event with a score of 112. Ankur Mittal is fifth, just six shots behind with one more round to go.

Apr 11, 2018 8:53 am (IST) Table Tennis: In the Men's Doubles India’s Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty have progressed to the Round of 16 after beating Britton Shemar/Franklin Christopher 11-6, 11-5, 11-7

Apr 11, 2018 8:32 am (IST) Shooting: Meanwhile, in the Men's 50m Pistol finals, Jitu Rai was the first to be eliminated and reports suggest the marksman needs a rest after a gruelling start to the season.

Apr 11, 2018 8:30 am (IST) Shooting: In Men's Double Trap Qualifying, Md Ashab (112 points) and Ankur Mittal (106) have maintained their 1st and 5th positions, respectively, with only the fifth round left to shoot. Top six make it to the final.

Apr 11, 2018 8:24 am (IST) Boxing: India's Sarita Devi has lost her 60kg category quarterfinal against the Australian boxer Anja Stridsman by unanimous decision. Score 5-0

Apr 11, 2018 8:22 am (IST) Table Tennis: In the Men's doubles India's Sharath Achanta Kamal and G Sathiyan have progressed to the round of 16 after they beat Kinoo Ruqayyah/Ramasawmy Sanjana Alix 11-2, 11-5, 11-6.

Apr 11, 2018 8:09 am (IST) Boxing | Mary Kom reaches into the finals of boxing in 45-48 kg. The Commonwealth Games is the one medal missing from Mary Kom's kitty and she's showed just how desperate she is to win it. She came out all guns blazing and continued to fight like you would expect a five-time world champion to do. The unanimous points victory over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku is just a reiteration of what we already know — that she's a class act.

Apr 11, 2018 8:03 am (IST) Indian shooter Om Mitharwal took the bronze medal in the men's 50 metre Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Wednesday. Om registered a score of 201.1 in the final. Defending champion Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray, had a disappointing outing. The reigning Asian Games champion registered a decidedly below par 105 to finish at the bottom of the eight-man final. #GC2018Shooting#OmMitharval wins the Bronze🥉 medal in 50m Pistol Men#CommonwealthGames2018 #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/0uOGHVcO2b — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) April 11, 2018

Apr 11, 2018 8:01 am (IST) The first medal of the day comes from shooter Om Mitharwal who bagged the Bronze in 50m Pistol Men’s Finals. Its 2nd medal for Om after Bronze in 10m Air Pistol earlier. While, there was a huge upset as Jitu Rai finished 8th in the 50m Pistol!

Apr 11, 2018 7:53 am (IST) Jitu Rai fails to prevent an early exit and is the first one to be eliminated in 50m pistol men's final. However, on a positive note, Om Mitharval is in the second spot after 12 shots