Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2018 Medal Tally, Day 10 in Gold Coast: Manika Batra Clinches Gold; Ghosal-Pallikal Bag Sliver in Squash
News18.com | April 14, 2018, 3:26 PM IST
Day 10: India add seven gold medals to the kitty, courtesy MC Mary Kom, Gaurav Solanki, Sanjeev Rajput, Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Manika Batra. All these players take the gold medal count to 24. Boxers Manish Kaushik and Amit Phangal bag silver too. Now India's medal tally has swelled to 55.
Earlier in the day, Indian women went down to England 0-6 in the Bronze medal match. While Manika Batra sealed a place in final of women's singles table tennis defeating world no 4 Tianwei Peng. In badminton, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal have made it to the finals. The doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy won the bronze medal match against Australian pair 21-19, 21-19.
Apr 14, 2018 3:23 pm (IST)
Half-time: It's the end of the second in the hockey match between India and England. Towards the end of that quarter, the Indians created some good chances, but couldn't covert. The match stands at 1-1 currently.
Apr 14, 2018 3:18 pm (IST)
GOAL: And India has an equaliser through a penalty corner. It was a good flick by Varun as he has no difficulty in sending the ball past the English goalkeeper. The score stands at 1-1 currently.
Apr 14, 2018 3:14 pm (IST)
Squash: Indian pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal has to settle with a silver medal in mixed doubles squash. The pair lost 8-11, 10-11 in the final.
Apr 14, 2018 3:14 pm (IST)
Apr 14, 2018 3:03 pm (IST)
GOLD: TT player Manika Batra continues her sensational run in CWG 2018. She cruises past her opponent to win the final 4-0. This is India's 24th gold medal now.
Apr 14, 2018 2:58 pm (IST)
Squash: Manika Batra takes the third game too. She is inching closer to to that gold medal. In the third game she leads 4-2.
Apr 14, 2018 2:49 pm (IST)
Table Tennis: Manika Batra takes the second game 10-6. She is in total command at the moment. By the looks of it, she shouldn't have any problems winning this match.
Apr 14, 2018 2:48 pm (IST)
Hockey: Some bad news coming from hockey here. The Indian team has conceded an early gold against the English team. It's 1-0 at the moment. In the league stages, India had defeated England 4-3.
Apr 14, 2018 2:43 pm (IST)
Squash: The final match between Indian pair of Ghosal/ Pallikal and Donna/ Cameron gets underway. The Indians are in early 6-4 lead. India are the favourites to win this battle.
Apr 14, 2018 2:41 pm (IST)
Table Tennis: And it's a complete turnaround from Manika Batra. After trailing 1-6, she pockets the opening game 11-7. This is great stuff by the Indian.
Apr 14, 2018 2:37 pm (IST)
Table Tennis: Manika Batra hasn't started too well here. She is lagging behind her Singaporean opponent 5-7 in the opening game. So far she has been forced into committing some unforced errors.
Apr 14, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)
Two big matches coming up in men's hockey and women's singles table tennis. The Indian men's hockey team takes on England in the bronze medal match off, while Manika Batra takes on Singapore's Mengyu Yu in Gold medal match.
Apr 14, 2018 2:21 pm (IST)
Bronze: And a loud cheer coming from Ashwini and Sikki as they pocket a bronze in the women's doubles category. The Indian pair won the match 21-19, 21-19.
Apr 14, 2018 2:11 pm (IST)
Badminton: Ashwini and Sikki are inching closer to the well-deserved bronze medal. In the second game, the Indian pair leads 13-12. Both of them are moving well on the court that just shows they are world-class.
Apr 14, 2018 2:00 pm (IST)
Badminton: Indian pair showing their class here. They have already pocketed the first game. In the second game they trail 3-5 though.
Apr 14, 2018 1:50 pm (IST)
Badminton: So the bronze medal match for women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy has begun. The Indians lead 15-14 against the Australian pair.
Apr 14, 2018 1:46 pm (IST)
Bronze: And this time wrestler Somveer bags a bronze in men's freestyle 86kg category. He defeated Canada's Alexander Moore 7-3.
Apr 14, 2018 1:35 pm (IST)
Squash: Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa outplayed England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry to storm into the final of women's doubles squash. The Indians will play their final on Sunday against New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy.
Apr 14, 2018 1:29 pm (IST)
GOLD RUSH: It has been a spectacular day for India as they have pocketed as many as six gold medals on Day 10 till now. It all started with boxers Mary Kom and Gaurav Solanki winning their final bouts. Then it was the turn of shooter Sanjeev Rajput to strike big in men's 50m Rifle 3 Position. It was followed by a historic gold by Neeraj Chopra in men's Javelin. The wrestlers weren't too far behind as Sumit Malik and Vinesh too got gold in their respective categories.
Apr 14, 2018 1:17 pm (IST)
GOLD: Vinesh has done it. The 23-year-old Indian gets another gold for India, in the 50kg Nordic. She defeated Canada's Jessica Macdonald 13-3.
Apr 14, 2018 1:13 pm (IST)
Wrestling: There has been a slight confusion in the points here. Vinesh, who was leading 13-3, has lost three points here. The score now stands at 10-3.
Apr 14, 2018 1:11 pm (IST)
Bronze: Sakshi Malik finishes a disappointing third in women's 69kg freestyle category. She manages to bag a bronze though. In a thrilling contest against Tayla Ford of New Zealand, Sakshi won 6-5.
Apr 14, 2018 1:09 pm (IST)
Wrestling: The Indian is on the verge of the gold medal. Vinesh is 11-0 up and the Canadian is struggling here. That looks like another gold for India.
Apr 14, 2018 1:07 pm (IST)
Wrestling: Time for Vinesh Phogat to get on the wrestling mat. She is up against Canada's Jessica in the final. The Indian leads 4-0 already.
Apr 14, 2018 12:50 pm (IST)
Wrestling: Now India's Sumit is in action in Men's 125kg Nordic system. And he gets a walkover. That's a gold medal for India.
Apr 14, 2018 12:45 pm (IST)
Badminton: India's HS Prannoy will play England's Rajiv Ouseph in the men's singles bronze medal match. While Prannoy lost to Lee Chong Wei, Rajiv lost to India's Kidambi Srikanth.
Apr 14, 2018 12:41 pm (IST)
Wrestling: India's Sakshi Malik is action in women's 62kg Nordic System. The Indian currently leads 6-2 in the second round.
Apr 14, 2018 12:24 pm (IST)
Table Tennis: In the third game Sharath is looking to make a comeback and currently lead 6-5. This is good opportunity for him to pocket a game and get some confidence.
Apr 14, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)
Table Tennis: India's Sharath Kamal is in action currently in the semis of the men's singles. He is up against Aruna from Nigeria. The Nigerian leads 2-0.
Apr 14, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)
Athletics: Women's 4x400m relay gets underway. India is in contention. Lets see if India can bag a medal here.