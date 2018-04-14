Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2018 Medal Tally, Day 10 in Gold Coast: Manika Batra Clinches Gold; Ghosal-Pallikal Bag Sliver in Squash

Apr 14, 2018 1:29 pm (IST)

GOLD RUSH: It has been a spectacular day for India as they have pocketed as many as six gold medals on Day 10 till now. It all started with boxers Mary Kom and Gaurav Solanki winning their final bouts. Then it was the turn of shooter Sanjeev Rajput to strike big in men's 50m Rifle 3 Position. It was followed by a historic gold by Neeraj Chopra in men's Javelin. The wrestlers weren't too far behind as Sumit Malik and Vinesh too got gold in their respective categories.