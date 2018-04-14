Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2018 Medal Tally, Day 10 in Gold Coast: Neeraj Chopra Takes Javelin Gold

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day 10: India adds four gold medals to the kitty, courtesy boxing champion MC Mary Kom and Gaurav Solanki. Also, Sanjeev Rajput won gold in men's 50m Rifle 3 Position. Neeraj Chopra too took a gold in men's javelin. Boxers Manish Kaushik and Amit Phangal bag silver too. Now India's medal tally has swelled to 47.
Earlier in the day, Indian women went down to England 0-6 in the Bronze medal match. While Manika Batra sealed a place in final of women's singles table tennis defeating world no 4 Tianwei Peng. In badminton, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal have made it to the finals. It was curtains for shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy. They lost in the semifinals of the event going down to Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo. PV Sindhu too made it to the final of women's singles.
Proud of you, Sanjeev Rajput! Congratulations on winning gold in men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at #GC2018Shooting #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2018
Congratulations Magnificent Mary for the Gold. What a champion and what an inspiration you are ,Mary Kom ji ! #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/Z9QGxSX5bI— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2018
13 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RCB 155/1019.2 overs 159/619.3 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets
12 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 147/820.0 overs 151/920.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket
11 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs DD 153/517.5 overs 60/46.0 oversRajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (D/L method)
10 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KKR vs CSK 202/620.0 overs 205/519.5 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
09 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs SRH 125/920.0 overs 127/115.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets