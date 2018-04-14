Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2018 Medal Tally, Day 10 in Gold Coast: Neeraj Chopra Takes Javelin Gold

Day 10: India adds four gold medals to the kitty, courtesy boxing champion MC Mary Kom and Gaurav Solanki. Also, Sanjeev Rajput won gold in men's 50m Rifle 3 Position. Neeraj Chopra too took a gold in men's javelin. Boxers Manish Kaushik and Amit Phangal bag silver too. Now India's medal tally has swelled to 47.



Earlier in the day, Indian women went down to England 0-6 in the Bronze medal match. While Manika Batra sealed a place in final of women's singles table tennis defeating world no 4 Tianwei Peng. In badminton, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal have made it to the finals. It was curtains for shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy. They lost in the semifinals of the event going down to Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo. PV Sindhu too made it to the final of women's singles.

Apr 14, 2018 11:21 am (IST) Badminton: Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Satwik Sairaj are in action in the semis against England. England lead 2-1 in the third game.

Apr 14, 2018 11:12 am (IST) Badminton: World No.3 P.V Sindhu set up an all-Indian women's singles final with World No.12 Saina Nehwal in women's badminton competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Apr 14, 2018 10:55 am (IST) Athletics: Neeraj Chopra come really close to breaking his personal best. Records a throw of 86.47m. He is certainly the favourite to pocket gold.

Apr 14, 2018 10:44 am (IST) Badminton: Great news coming from badminton. India is assured of another gold medal as PV Sindhu has entered the final of women's singles. She will take on Saina Nehwal.

Apr 14, 2018 10:35 am (IST) Athletics: Currently India's Neeraj chopra is lead in men's javelin final. He is leading the pack with a throw of 85.50m.

Apr 14, 2018 10:34 am (IST) Proud of you, Sanjeev Rajput! Congratulations on winning gold in men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at #GC2018Shooting #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2018

Apr 14, 2018 10:33 am (IST) Badminton: India's singles hope, HS Prannoy has gone down fighting to Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia.

Apr 14, 2018 10:30 am (IST) Badminton: India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty thrashed Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka 21-18, 21-10 in straight games to enter the badminton men's doubles final.

Apr 14, 2018 10:23 am (IST) Athletics: India's Neeraj Chopra is in action in men's Javelin throw final. A medal can be expected from him if comes anywhere close to his personal best mark of 86.48m.

Apr 14, 2018 10:12 am (IST) Shooting: India's Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu fail to qualify for the Men's Trap Final. Chenai finishes seventh and Sandhu eighth.

Apr 14, 2018 10:00 am (IST) Still lots of action left in the day. Still, India can pocket another gold in boxing as Vikas Krishnan is yet to play his final. Being a seasoned campaigner, Vikas is the favourite going into the bout.

Apr 14, 2018 9:47 am (IST) Badminton: Good news coming from badminton here. Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal are into the finals of their respective categories.

Apr 14, 2018 9:45 am (IST) Boxing: The Indian boxer goes down fighting against Australian boxer. Manish lost the bout by a split decision and will have to settle for a sliver medal.

Apr 14, 2018 9:40 am (IST) Boxing: Now it's time for another final boxing bout. Manish Kaushik looks to add another gold to India's medal tally.

Apr 14, 2018 9:25 am (IST) Shooting: Good news coming from the shooting arena as well as Sanjeev Rajput shoots a Commonwealth Games record of 454.5 to clinch India's 19th gold medal at Gold Coast.

Apr 14, 2018 9:20 am (IST) GOLD: And India adds another gold. Gaurav Solanki wins his final bout against Northern Ireland's Irvine. This is India's second gold in boxing after MC Mary started the proceedings brilliantly.

Apr 14, 2018 9:19 am (IST) The Indian boxer is looking strong here. He has landed a few powerful blows on his opponent. Second round is underway currently.

Apr 14, 2018 9:08 am (IST) And another boxing final gets underway. This time in action is Gaurav Solanki against Nothern Ireland's Irvine.

Apr 14, 2018 8:55 am (IST) Boxing: Amit Phangal loses his final bout against England's Galal Yafai. The Indian will have to settle for a silver after MC Mary Kom got India a gold.

Apr 14, 2018 8:54 am (IST) Mixed Bag: It's been a mixed day for Indians at the office. Indian women went down to England 0-6 in the Bronze medal match. In TT, Manika Batra sealed a place in final of women's singles. It was curtains for shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy in women's doubles. They lost in the semifinals of the event going down to Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo.

Apr 14, 2018 8:46 am (IST) Congratulations Magnificent Mary for the Gold. What a champion and what an inspiration you are ,Mary Kom ji ! #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/Z9QGxSX5bI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2018

Apr 14, 2018 8:43 am (IST) And it's time for another boxing bout. India's Amit takes on England's Galal Yafai in men's 49kg final. Good chance for India to add another gold here.

Apr 14, 2018 8:27 am (IST) At least four more medals in boxing are expected today as Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik and Satish Kumar will play finals of their respective weight categories.

Apr 14, 2018 8:15 am (IST) Boxing: India's legendary boxer MC Mary Kom pockets her first ever gold medal in CWG as she defeated Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in 45-48kg final. This is India's 18th gold.