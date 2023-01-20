Wrestlers Protest LIVE Updates: WFI Chief May Speak to Media in UP's Gonda on Day 3 of Stir; Wrestlers to Meet Sports Minister Again at 8 am

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 07:53 IST
New Delhi, India
Wrestlers vs Wrestling Federation of India LIVE Updates: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and several other sportsmen will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar Read More
Chief Minister Khattar said the Union government has already taken note of all the concerns of the players seriously and the Union Sports Ministry has asked the Wrestling Federation of India to respond within 72 hours. Khattar said the central and state government boost the morale of the sportspersons through welfare schemes, but such incidents somewhere affect the morale of sportspersons. “But we will not let their morale to break”
हमारे देश के पहलवानो ने बहुत हिम्मत का काम किया है WFI में जो खिलाड़ियों के साथ होता है उस सच को सामने लाने का ओर हम सब देशवासियों का फ़र्ज़ बनता है इस सच की लड़ाई में खिलाड़ियों का साथ देने का ओर उनको न्याय दिलाने का 🙏🏽🙏🏽
— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) January 19, 2023
Several Khaps in the state, including the Phogat Khap, also voiced support to the grapplers. A ‘Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat’ was held in Charkhi Dadri on Thursday. The meeting “felt that the allegations levelled are serious, therefore, the entire matter should be probed by a retired judge, and the WFI chief should be sacked and further action as per law should be initiated.” The Khaps also mulled on marching to Delhi where the wrestlers are holding their protest.
With the country’s top wrestlers, many of them from Haryana, accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing players, politicians in the state reacted sharply with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserting “we will not let their morale to break”. Congress leaders also came out strongly in support of the players, with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying “it is a matter of great misfortune and shame that our players, the pride of the country, have to protest on the streets today”.
The WFI is yet to submit a response to the Sports Ministry, which has sought an explanation over the wrestlers’ allegations. The ministry cannot force Brij Bhushan to resign unless it receives a written reply since the government itself had asked the WFI for an explanation. Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat was also part of the meeting.
“The government can resolve other issues later… we are fine with that, but it must disband the WFI first,” a source close to the wrestlers told PTI. A team of wrestlers, including Bajrang, Vinesh, Anshu, Sakshi and her husband Satyawrat Kadiyan met government officials earlier on Thursday and discussed their issues with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal. During the hour-long meeting, the wrestlers were asked to end their protest and assured that their grievances will be addressed.
Top Indian wrestlers refused to back down from their demand that the government initiate immediate steps to disband the Wrestling Federation of India as they met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. On Thursday night, the protesting wrestlers led by Vinesh and Bajrang besides Sakshi, Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya, Sarita Mor and others met Thakur at his residence and demanded speedy action. The two sides were involved in a marathon meeting which ended around 2 am, with the parties failing to find a tangible solution thus far.
The marathon meeting began around 10 pm on Thursday, the second day of the wrestlers’ protest against wrestling federation president. The wrestlers left Thakur’s residence at 1:45 am and did not speak to the reporters waiting outside. The wrestlers will meet the sports minister again on Friday, according to government officials.
Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat were part of the meeting. Thakur flew to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh after an earlier meeting between government officials and the protesting wrestlers remained inconclusive.
The ministry cannot force Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to resign unless it receives a written reply from the WFI since the government itself has asked the wrestling body for an explanation.
The WFI is yet to respond to the Sports Ministry, which on Wednesday gave the wrestling body 72 hours to respond to allegations of sexual harassment of several woman athletes and intimidation by its president.
According to sources, the government wants the wrestlers to end their protest but the athletes are adamant that the WFI should be disbanded first. “The government can resolve other issues later. We are fine with that, but it must disband the WFI first,” news agency PTI quoted a source close to the wrestlers as saying.
A team of wrestlers, including Bajrang, Vinesh, Anshu Malik, Sakshi and her husband Satyawrat Kadiyan met government officials earlier on Thursday and discussed their issues with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan.
During the hour-long meeting, the wrestlers were asked to end their protest and assured that their grievances will be addressed. Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat was also part of the meeting to break the deadlock.
