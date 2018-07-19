English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Liverpool Close in on Record 75 Million Euro Deal For Brazilian Goalkeeper Alisson - Reports
Brazilian international Alisson is expected to sign for Liverpool on a five-year deal worth 75 million euros, a world record for a goalkeeper, media reports suggested on Wednesday.
London: Brazilian international Alisson is expected to sign for Liverpool on a five-year deal worth 75 million euros, a world record for a goalkeeper, media reports suggested on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old, who currently plays for Roma in Italy, is cutting short his vacation to undergo a medical on Merseyside after being given permission to talk to Liverpool.
"An official announcement should follow in the next 24 to 48 hours," claimed the Liverpool Echo.
The deal will cost the Anfield giants 75 millions euros (£67million), smashing the amount paid to Benfica by Manchester City for Alisson's compatriot Ederson last summer.
Liverpool are desperate to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Loris Karius following his calamitous Champions League final performance.
Chelsea have also been linked with Alisson who began his career with Internacional before moving to Roma two years ago.
Italian website Forza Roma, which is affiliated to newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport, published a video which it said showed Alisson at Rome's Ciampino airport.
It said he was preparing to board a private jet to Manchester and was on his way to Liverpool for a medical on Saturday.
Alisson spoke in the video, saying: "Greetings to Roma fans. I'm sorry but I cannot say any more, I'll say everything later."
