Liverpool Held To Goalless Draw By United

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made two vital saves as the champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Premier League leaders Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Brazilian saved a close-range effort from Bruno Fernandes, United’s first real chance, in the 75th minute with his feet denying the Portuguese midfielder.

Then Alisson did well to keep out a blast from inside the box by Paul Pogba as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side finished a disappointing game strongly.

The result leaves United on 37 points, two ahead of second-placed Leicester City, while Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool side are third on 34 points after 18 games.