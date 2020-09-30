SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Contracts COVID-19

Liverpool's Thiago during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old Alcantara, who joined the Premier League champions from Bayern Munich this month, will now self-isolate for at least 10 days as required by authorities.

The Spaniard made his Liverpool debut in a 2-0 Premier League win at Chelsea but missed Mondays 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

In Tuesday’s statement, Liverpool did not say when the test was taken. The Premier League announced Monday that 10 people had contracted COVID-19 after 1,595 players and club staff members were tested in the seven days through Sunday.

Three of those cases came at West Ham, including manager David Moyes.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: September 30, 2020, 1:52 AM IST
