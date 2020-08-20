Premier League 2020-21 Full Fixtures are Out! Liverpool Face Leeds United in Opener

Leeds’ first game in the Premier League in 16 years couldn’t be tougher: a trip to champion Liverpool.

The fixtures for the new season were released on Thursday, with Manchester City and Manchester United not playing on the opening weekend to give them more rest after their involvement in European competition this month.

Liverpool can, therefore, get a head-start on two of its biggest rivals and will open its first title defense since 1990 with a match against promoted Leeds on Sept. 12 followed by games against Chelsea away and Arsenal at home.

The trip to Anfield for Leeds will be Argentine coaching great Marcelo Bielsa’s first game in the Premier League after guiding what is regarded as a sleeping giant of English football back to the top division.

Man City’s home match against Aston Villa and Man United’s trip to Burnley on the opening weekend have been postponed as a result of the agreement among all Premier League clubs for every squad to get a minimum of 30 days between their final game of the 2019-20 season and their first of the new campaign.

City’s first game will be away to Wolverhampton Wanderers the following weekend, with United starting at home to Crystal Palace the same weekend.

The first meeting between last season’s top two teams, Liverpool and City, has been scheduled for Nov. 7 at City’s Etihad Stadium, with the return game at Anfield coming on the first weekend of February.

The Manchester derbies will take place on the weekends of Dec 12-13 and March 6-7.

Full Fixtures:

Saturday 12 September

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Leeds United

Spurs v Everton

West Brom v Leicester City

West Ham v Newcastle United

Monday 14 September

Brighton v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Wolves

Saturday 19 September

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v West Brom

Leeds United v Fulham

Leicester City v Burnley

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Brighton

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 26 September

Brighton v Man Utd

Burnley v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man City v Leicester City

Sheffield United v Leeds United

Spurs v Newcastle United

West Brom v Chelsea

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 3 October

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brighton

Leeds United v Man City

Leicester City v West Ham

Man Utd v Spurs

Newcastle United v Burnley

Southampton v West Brom

Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 17 October

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Everton v Liverpool

Leeds United v Wolves

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Man City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Fulham

Spurs v West Ham

West Brom v Burnley

Saturday 24 October

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Leeds United

Brighton v West Brom

Burnley v Spurs

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Man Utd v Chelsea

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday 31 October

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Fulham v West Brom

Leeds United v Leicester City

Liverpool v West Ham

Man Utd v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Everton

Sheffield United v Man City

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 7 November

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brighton v Burnley

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Everton v Man Utd

Leicester City v Wolves

Man City v Liverpool

Southampton v Newcastle United

West Brom v Spurs

West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 21 November

Aston Villa v Brighton

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Everton

Leeds United v Arsenal

Liverpool v Leicester City

Man Utd v West Brom

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Sheffield United v West Ham

Spurs v Man City

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 28 November

Arsenal v Wolves

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Everton v Leeds United

Leicester City v Fulham

Man City v Burnley

Southampton v Man Utd

West Brom v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Leeds United

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Fulham

Sheffield United v Leicester City

Spurs v Arsenal

West Brom v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12 December

Arsenal v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v West Ham

Leicester City v Brighton

Man Utd v Man City

Newcastle United v West Brom

Southampton v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15 December

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Everton

Sheffield United v Man Utd

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16 December

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Brighton v Sheffield United

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Leeds United

Newcastle United v Fulham

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Leicester City

West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26 December

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Southampton

Leeds United v Burnley

Leicester City v Man Utd

Liverpool v West Brom

Man City v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Everton v Man City

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham

Spurs v Fulham

West Brom v Leeds United

Saturday 2 January

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Leeds United

West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12 January

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Spurs

Fulham v Man Utd

Leeds United v Southampton

Leicester City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Newcastle United

West Ham v West Brom

Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13 January

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Brighton

Saturday 16 January

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Everton

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds United v Brighton

Leicester City v Southampton

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Spurs

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26 January

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Everton v Leicester City

Man Utd v Sheffield United

West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27 January

Chelsea v Wolves

Newcastle United v Leeds United

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Leeds United

Man City v Sheffield United

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Brom v Fulham

West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2 February

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Man City

Fulham v Leicester City

Leeds United v Everton

Sheffield United v West Brom

Wolves v Arsenal

Man Utd v Southampton

Wednesday 3 February

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Chelsea

Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle United v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Spurs v West Brom

Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday 13 February

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester City v Liverpool

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Wolves

West Brom v Man Utd

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Man Utd v Newcastle United

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Arsenal

Man City v West Ham

Newcastle United v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Spurs v Burnley

West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6 March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester City

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle United

West Ham v Leeds United

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man City

Leeds United v Chelsea

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Spurs v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Man City

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v Spurs

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10 April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Leeds United

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Spurs v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday 17 April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Spurs

Leeds United v Liverpool

Leicester City v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle United v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24 April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Spurs

Leeds United v Man Utd

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Man City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1 May

Brighton v Leeds United

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester City

Spurs v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8 May

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds United v Spurs

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11 May

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Leeds United

Everton v Sheffield United

Man Utd v Leicester City

West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 May

Chelsea v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Man City

Southampton v Fulham

Spurs v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds United

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leeds United v West Brom

Leicester City v Spurs

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Everton

Sheffield United v Burnley

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Manchester United

