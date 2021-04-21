Liverpool Owner John Henry Apologises after Super League Turmoil

Liverpool’s principal owner John Henry apologised to supporters and to manager Juergen Klopp on Wednesday for the disruption caused by the club’s involvement in the formation of the European Super League.

Liverpool was among the six Premier League clubs who signed up for the Super League but withdrew on Tuesday amid a storm of protests from fans, players, managers and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game’s European and world governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

“I’m sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days,” Henry said in a video on the club’s website. “It’s something I won’t forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have.”

“It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No-one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you,” he added.

Liverpool players, including captain Jordan Henderson, had voiced their concerns about the breakaway league on Tuesday, while club great Kenny Dalglish also encouraged them to withdraw.

“I want to apologise to Juergen … to the players and to everyone who works so hard to make our fans proud,” Henry said. “They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption.

“In this endeavour I’ve let you down. Again, I’m sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days.”

