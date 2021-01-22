News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Liverpool's 68-match Unbeaten EPL Home Run Ended By Burnley
1-MIN READ

Liverpool's 68-match Unbeaten EPL Home Run Ended By Burnley

Liverpool's 68-match Unbeaten EPL Home Run Ended By Burnley

Liverpool's 68match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League ended with a 10 loss to Burnley on Thursday.

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League ended with a 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday.

Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.

It was Burnley’s first win at Liverpool since 1974 and it leaves Jrgen Klopp’s side six points behind leader Manchester United halfway through its title defense, having not scored in four successive games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...