English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Liverpool's Mane Happy to Stay Central in Derby
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is happy to continue in his central role if the team need him to after scoring twice in Wednesday's 5-0 Premier League victory over Watford.
(image: Reuters)
Loading...
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is happy to continue in his central role if the team need him to after scoring twice in Wednesday's 5-0 Premier League victory over Watford.
Filling in for injured striker Roberto Firmino, Senegalese Mane headed in from close range in the first half before adding to his tally with a cheeky back-heel effort.
Firmino has shaken off an ankle injury and could return for the Merseyside derby at Everton on Sunday.
"I was lucky to score two but honestly I don't mind," Mane told Sky Sports. "I'm happy to play left or right side but if the team or the coach needs me as a striker, I'll try again.".
"To be honest I was surprised. I never played there before, I was nervous."
Title-chasing Liverpool have 69 points from 28 games, one more than Manchester City who could regain the lead after their match at Bournemouth on Saturday.
Liverpool edged Everton 1-0 when the teams played earlier this season and Mane is well aware of the importance of the fixture in the title race.
"Of course, it is one of the more important derbies because we know what we want this season," Mane said.
"But after all it's like any other game. We need to focus and give everything to win it."
Filling in for injured striker Roberto Firmino, Senegalese Mane headed in from close range in the first half before adding to his tally with a cheeky back-heel effort.
Firmino has shaken off an ankle injury and could return for the Merseyside derby at Everton on Sunday.
"I was lucky to score two but honestly I don't mind," Mane told Sky Sports. "I'm happy to play left or right side but if the team or the coach needs me as a striker, I'll try again.".
"To be honest I was surprised. I never played there before, I was nervous."
Title-chasing Liverpool have 69 points from 28 games, one more than Manchester City who could regain the lead after their match at Bournemouth on Saturday.
Liverpool edged Everton 1-0 when the teams played earlier this season and Mane is well aware of the importance of the fixture in the title race.
"Of course, it is one of the more important derbies because we know what we want this season," Mane said.
"But after all it's like any other game. We need to focus and give everything to win it."
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- #OurObsession: What Ruled Indian and Pakistani Social Media
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- FAME India Phase II Scheme Approved by Cabinet - Implications, Impact and Industry Reactions
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results