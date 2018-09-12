English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Liverpool's Naby Keita Admits it Will Take Time to be at his Best
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita says it will take time to justify the £52 million ($63 million) fee the club paid for the Guinea international.
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita says it will take time to justify the £52 million ($63 million) fee the club paid for the Guinea international.
Loading...
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita says it will take time to justify the £52 million ($63 million) fee the club paid for the Guinea international.
The 23-year-old -- who is expected to start this weekend's match with Tottenham Hotspur despite being left on the bench for Liverpool's previous clash with Leicester City -- told the Liverpool club magazine that having come from the Bundesliga it is only normal that it is taking him him time to acclimatise to the Premier League.
Keita was snapped up by Liverpool last year from RB Leipzig but with the condition he remained with the German side until this season.
"I've been told by many people that a lot of overseas players come into the Premier League and they take time to integrate, depending on the circumstances," he said.
"So playing in the Premier League can be difficult, but I am very motivated to play here, not just for myself and my teammates, but for the club.
"Everybody around me has been very supportive towards me so I am certainly giving everything I can to get settled into the team quickly."
Keita, who has a lot of added pressure on him as he is the most expensive midfielder ever signed by the club, says his attitude has always been to push to improve no matter the plaudits he receives for his performances.
"I'm the kind of person who thinks that if I score eight goals in one season my objective must be to score nine goals in the following season," he said.
"That's the kind of mentality I have.
"The Premier League is different to other leagues where I have played and everybody knows it is very tough, but I will do my best to beat my own personal records -– I'm very motivated."
The 23-year-old -- who is expected to start this weekend's match with Tottenham Hotspur despite being left on the bench for Liverpool's previous clash with Leicester City -- told the Liverpool club magazine that having come from the Bundesliga it is only normal that it is taking him him time to acclimatise to the Premier League.
Keita was snapped up by Liverpool last year from RB Leipzig but with the condition he remained with the German side until this season.
"I've been told by many people that a lot of overseas players come into the Premier League and they take time to integrate, depending on the circumstances," he said.
"So playing in the Premier League can be difficult, but I am very motivated to play here, not just for myself and my teammates, but for the club.
"Everybody around me has been very supportive towards me so I am certainly giving everything I can to get settled into the team quickly."
Keita, who has a lot of added pressure on him as he is the most expensive midfielder ever signed by the club, says his attitude has always been to push to improve no matter the plaudits he receives for his performances.
"I'm the kind of person who thinks that if I score eight goals in one season my objective must be to score nine goals in the following season," he said.
"That's the kind of mentality I have.
"The Premier League is different to other leagues where I have played and everybody knows it is very tough, but I will do my best to beat my own personal records -– I'm very motivated."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Last Few Days Have Been Tough': Shahid Kapoor on Daughter Misha's Health
- Bigg Boss 12: Are Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Participating in Salman's Show? Their Response
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- Bigg Boss 12: 5 Pairs We Desperately Want to See on Salman Khan's Show
- Tata Tiago NRG Launched at Rs 5.5 Lakh in India, Gets SUV-Like Design
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...