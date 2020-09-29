Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara Tests Positive for COVID-19

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

"The 29-year-old, who missed Monday’s match against Arsenal, has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better," a club statement read.

The club's first-team doctor, Dr Jim Moxon, said: “It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test.

“We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he’ll be back with us soon.”

The statement further added that the club will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time.