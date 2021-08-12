Living in a Thatched House, National Level Gold Medalist Seeks Financial Assistance

While the country is basking in the glory of their Olympic medalists and all the spotlight, deservedly so, is on India’s Tokyo 2020 Olympians and they are being showered with an array of accolades and financial rewards, a national level gold medalist in Kho-kho is struggling to make ends meet. Satyajit Singh, a national Khokho player is living in distress in Baleswar district of Odisha.

Singh, a national-level Khokho player, who has won several medals, accolades, and has represented India is living in distress now. Singh is a native of Bainchidiha of Mayurbhanj district and growing up his financial condition was not good. His father passed away when he was 6 years old. Later. He came to Baleswar and stayed in Utkal Balashram. He started to play Kho-Kho in 2014 and while playing also completed his 10th class. But, soon it became a barrier for him to stay in Balashram. Ever since he has been living in a thatched house with his friends. He does not even have a place to keep his awards and medals. His mother is living in his native place Mayurbhanj and is in need of financial assistance. In such trying circumstances Singh is concerned about his career.

In 2016, Singh had played his first national game and in 2017 played against Australia in Ajmer. In 2020, he played against Bangladesh in Asian Kho-Kho Championship.

“I have been playing since 2014. I played the nationals in 2016. Now I am on the India team. I participated in the South Asian game in 2019 in Nepal and won a gold medal. However, my financial condition is not good. Though I stayed in Utkal Balashram after matriculate it is not permissible. Babuli sir has provided a home I am staying there with other friends. The condition of the house is not good. I have written to the district administration, officials have provided 10thousand rupees. If the government is willing to provide me scope, I can go ahead.”

Jagannath Murmu, captain of the Odisha Khokho team also throws light on the struggles of the other players. “We are facing financial problems. We have the interest to go ahead but need support from the government. It will be better for all as well as new talents.”

“Satyajit is a good Khokho player. He has brought glory to the country and the state. He is very poor. We have informed the district administration but neither the state government nor the union government has provided any assistance. We need financial help to nurture new talents for state and the country,” chimes in Malay Ranjan Behera, Coach of the Odisha Khokho team

Purna Chandra Jena, District Sports Officer says, “We have given equal focus to all sports. We have provided support to three sportspeople without any interview this year. We have also appointed a national-level Khkho player as a part-time teacher. We will take all possible measures to help Satyajit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here