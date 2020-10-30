Lockett Takes Moment To Appreciate Record Day For Seahawks

RENTON, Wash.: Even though it came in a loss, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett allowed himself a little bit of appreciation for what he accomplished last week.

Considering its only been done two other times in NFL history, it should be recognized.

I try to reflect of it the best way that I can, Lockett said Thursday. I think for me, you try to give yourself enough time to just be able to enjoy it but also to be able to move on from it and not try to continuously live in the moment of what happened, but being able to take that moment and continuing to carry it with you.

Lockett had the finest game of his career last week against Arizona when he caught 15 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns in Seattles 37-34 overtime loss to the Cardinals. For most of the night, Lockett looked like he would be the biggest star of another Seattle victory, only to watch a late lead evaporate and the Seahawks miss several chances late in regulation and overtime to remain undefeated.

Locketts had big games in the past but not to this level. He became the third player in league history to have at least 15 catches, 200 yards and three TDs in one game, joining former Jacksonville wide receiver Jimmy Smith and Seahawks Hall of Famer Steve Largent.

The big day came after Lockett had seemed to take a backseat in Seattles offensive plans. He had just six catches for 83 total yards in the previous two games combined. But with Arizona sticking standout cornerback Patrick Peterson on Seattles DK Metcalf there was an opportunity for the Seahawks to take advantage.

First play of the game, last play of the game, whatever it is throughout the game, you know that he is going to make a great play, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson said.

While Metcalf has drawn most of the attention this season he has two game-winning TD catches to go along with his chase down of Budda Baker last week Lockett is on pace for the best season of his career. While hes not going to be posting record numbers each week, Locketts still on pace for 120 catches, more than 1,400 yards and 18 TDs, taking full advantage of a shift in Seattles offense that is geared more toward Wilsons arm.

Lockett and Metcalf could be called upon for big games again this week against San Francisco. For the second straight day, rookie Deejay Dallas was the only running back to participate in practice for Seattle with Chris Carson (foot), Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) all sitting out.

Youve got to prepare yourself because you never know when youre going to get those opportunities, Lockett said. You might only get a couple, or you might get a lot, but its really about what you do with those opportunities when theyre presented to you.

NOTES: SS Jamal Adams (groin/illness) did not practice again Thursday after earlier in the week being expected to return after missing the previous three games. … CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion) also did not practice on Thursday making it unlikely hell be cleared in time for Sundays game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL