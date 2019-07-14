Take the pledge to vote

Watch | Lockie Ferguson Takes a Stunner to Send Back England Captain Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan was dismissed by a stunning catch in the deep by Lockie Ferguson that left England in a spot of bother against New Zealand in their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

July 14, 2019
Watch | Lockie Ferguson Takes a Stunner to Send Back England Captain Eoin Morgan
Lockie Ferguson took a stunning catch to send back Eoin Morgan (Photo Credit: Reuters)
England's bid to win their maiden men's Cricket World Cup trophy got a bit wobbly after skipper Eoin Morgan was dismissed thanks to a stunning catch by Lockie Ferguson at mid-wicket.

The incident happened in the 24th over of the English innings of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

Jimmy Neesham bowled it short and outside off as captain Morgan tried to cut the ball to the fence. He didn't quite manage to as the ball wasn't quick enough. Ferguson raced in from the deep and managed to hold onto the ball just inches from the grass.

The third umpire had to be consulted as the New Zealand players themselves were not sure if the catch had been completed. Replays show that Ferguson had indeed taken the catch cleanly, as a hush fell over the crowd at Lord's.

Few balls before, Morgan was struck on the helmet by a short ball from Ferguson.

On the very first ball of the innings, Jason Roy survived an lbw review - as replays showed Trent Boult's inswinging delivery was hitting leg stump - umpire Marais Erasmus' original decision was not out. He went onto hit three fours before edging Matt Henry behind for 17.

It was England's second-lowest score from the opening powerplay in this tournament.

One ball after charging Colin de Grandhomme and missing, Joe Root got stuck on the crease and edged a wide delivery by the New Zealand all-rounder to wicket-keeper Tom Latham for 7 off 30 balls.

Jonny Bairstow then edged onto his stumps off Lockie Ferguson for a 55-ball 36.

Earlier, Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes led a controlled bowling display as an impressive England attack restricted New Zealand to a below-par 241 for eight wickets in the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

Henry Nicholls made 55 and Tom Latham scored 47 but England's bowlers struck at crucial and regular junctures to deny the 2015 finalists big partnerships in a contest which will produce new 50-over world champions.

