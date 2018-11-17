Loew Says Germany Must Accept 'Painful' Nations League Relegation

Germany head coach Joachim Loew said that his side must move past their "painful" relegation from the top tier of the inaugural Nations League.The Netherlands' 2-0 win over world champions France in Rotterdam ensured that the 2014 World Cup winners will slip into League B no matter the result of their clash with the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen on Monday."For us, this result is obviously painful, but we must accept it," Loew said Friday.The Germans beat Russia 3-0 in a friendly on Thursday, with youngsters Leroy Sane, Niklas Suele and Serge Gnabry scoring the goals, and Loew insisted his side has a bright future."Our eyes remain fixed on Euro 2020, for which we will qualify and where we want to send a strong team again," he added."We will continue to make room for our young players and to gradually integrate them into the national team."Ronald Koeman's Netherlands will pip France to a Nations League semi-final spot with either a draw or a victory over Germany in three days' time, after having won the first encounter 3-0 in Amsterdam last month.