Logan Did ‘Better’ Than Conor McGregor Against Floyd Mayweather, Claims Brother Jake Paul

Taking a dig at UFC’s Conor McGregor, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has stated that his brother Logan Paul fought way better against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather than the way Conor McGregor did in 2017. Logan recently clashed with Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round boxing contest which did not have any result. There was no winner or loser in this bout and no knock-outs were allowed as well. However, these were not the rules for the bout between Mayweather and McGregor as the boxer managed to stop the Irishman in the 10th round of the fight, winning his 50th professional win.

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, had retired from professional boxing after winning his bout against McGregor, but has participated in exhibition matches with the recent one being against YouTuber Logan Paul.

The boxer and the entertainer played eight rounds of boxing and somehow, it was surprising to all that Logan managed to survive all eight-rounds against Mayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Discussing the fight between his brother and the boxer on the Impaulsive podcast, Jake said that Logan did ‘better’ than McGregor did in his fight against Mayweather back in 2017. Apparently, Mayweather landed fewer punches and jabs against Logan than he did against McGregor, whereas the Irishman landed accurate throws and punches and connected with way more shots than Logan did in his exhibition match.

Other than the clash, McGregor’s bout against Mayweather was a 10-round boxing match, with a definite result. It is learnt that both Mayweather and Logan Paul walked away richer from the exhibition match.

Retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov recently reacted to the bout between Logan and Mayweather and stated that the fight was purely ‘business. The former UFC champion said that they came out and made money and there was no ‘competitive’ aspect to the fight between the two.

Jake, who is 3-0 in his boxing career, will next face retired UFC fighter Tyron Woodley. The date and venue have been set and the showdown between the two will be held on August 21 in Miami. In Jake’s previous fight, the YouTuber fought former amateur UFC fighter Ben Askren and knocked out the 36-year-old within two minutes. Many had backed Askren to get the better of the YouTuber as he had no experience in boxing or being in a ring, Jake landed a massive blow to Askren, knocking the former fighter out cold.

On the other hand, for Mayweather, it is being speculated that there may be a second boxing clash between the boxer and McGregor as the 50-0 boxer has revealed that he is open for another match with the Irishman. Only time can tell whether fans will get to see an actual boxing match soon.

