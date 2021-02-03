Logan Paul's Bout With Floyd Mayweather Postponed, YouTuber Says, 'It's Still Goingto Happen'

The much-anticipated bout between Logan Paul, the American internet star, and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has now been postponed. The Youtuber, who has stepped into the ring only once previously -- against YouTube rival KSI in 2019, was set to lock horns with Mayweather on February 20 this year. The new date is yet to be announced.

The founder and CEO of Fanmio -- an online platform that connects fans with celebrities through online fan experiences -- Solomon Engel made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company was hoping to announce a new date soon.

Fanmio was going to host the event, which was to be streamed on pay-per-view as well. "After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we're hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details," Engel said in the statement, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, according to Sportbible, Paul is upset with his critics for saying that the exhibition fight with Mayweather was postponed due to a "lack of interest."

"We're just making sure we're doing that. But yeah, I'm still going to beat the s**t out of Floyd Mayweather," Paul was quoted as saying by Sportsbible.

"Or maybe he's going to beat the s**t out of me, who knows? The point is it's still going to happen."

On January 15, fifteen-time world champion Floyd Mayweather had also confirmed, in an Instagram post, that he was going to square off against Paul.

Paul, who last fought in his only professional fight in 2019, has undergone a considerable body transformation as he prepared for the Mayweather fight, reported Sportbible.

The Youtuber is still as committed and keen on making sure the exhibition bout takes place at the earliest.

"But yeah, we're figuring it out now. There were some complications with -- actually, I don't know how much I can say.

"I'll say this: the complications are when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather, who is the most desired highest-paid fighter on the planet and he operates at a certain calibre, and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter is performing at a certain level, there are a lot of hoops to jump through.

"There [are] a lot of people involved and you've only got one shot at it so you need to get it absolutely 1,000 per cent right," he said