LOK vs KRS Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Lokomotiv Moscow (LOK) will welcome Akhmat Grozny (AKM) on Saturday August 26, for their next scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League. The Russian Premier League, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny will commence from 9:00 PM.

The outing will be played at Moscow’s RZD Arena. This will be the fifth match that both the teams will be playing. In terms of last fixture, Lokomotiv Moscow lost to Spartak Moscow on August 23 by 2-1. Akhmat Grozny, on the other hand, defeated Khimki by 2-1 on August 22.

LOK vs AKM Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for Lokomotiv Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny

Captain: Rybchinsky

Vice-Captain: An.Miranchuk

Goalkeeper: Sheila

Defenders: Cerqueira, Rybus, Corluka

Midfielders: Rybchinsky, An.Miranchuk, Krychowiak, Ivanov, Roshi

Strikers: Eder-Lopes, Iljin

Russian Premier League LOK vs AKM, Lokomotiv Moscow probable lineup vs Akhmat Grozny: Eder-Lopes, Rybchinsky, An.Miranchuk, Krychowiak, Cerqueira, Rybus, Corluka, Guilherme, Ignatjev, Magkeev, Zhemaletdinov

Russian Premier League LOK vs AKM, Akhmat Grozny probable lineup vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Sheila, Nenakhov, Putsko, Semenov, Bogosavac, Shvets, Timofeev, Roshi, Ivanov, Berisha, Iljin