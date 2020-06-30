LOK vs KSS Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krylya Sovetov Samara Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Russian Premier League resumed on June 19 after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the June 30 fixture of the ongoing Russian Premier League, team Lokomotiv Moscow will host Krylya Sovetov Samara. The Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krylya Sovetov Samara Russian Premier League will commence from 8:30pm at Lokomotiv Stadium.

In terms of the points table, the host team are slaying all at the second spot with 47 points in 24 matches. With 14 victories, just a few points behind Zenit, Lokomotiv Moscow won their last outing against Rubin Kazan by 2-0. They have managed to claim a victory over both the matches played after the coronavirus hiatus.

Krylya Sovetov Samara, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom, sitting at the 16th spot with a total of 22 points out of 24 matches. With just six victories in the whole season, the team lost their last outing against first-placed Zenit. They haven’t won any match since the league resumed on June 19.

LOK vs KSS Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krylya Sovetov Samara

Russian Premier League LOK vs KSS Dream 11 Prediction, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krylya Sovetov Samara Captain: Eder-Lopes

Russian Premier League LOK vs KSS Dream 11 Prediction, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krylya Sovetov Samara Vice-Captain: Aleksei Miranchuk

Russian Premier League LOK vs KSS Dream 11 Prediction, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krylya Sovetov Samara Goalkeeper: Yevgeni Frolov

Russian Premier League LOK vs KSS Dream 11 Prediction, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krylya Sovetov Samara Defenders: Maciej Rybus, Vedran Corluka, Murilo Cerqueira

Russian Premier League LOK vs KSS Dream 11 Prediction, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krylya Sovetov Samara Midfielders: Denis Popovic, Aleksei-Miranchuk, Dmitry Rybchinsky, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Artem Timofeev

Russian Premier League LOK vs KSS Dream 11 Prediction, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krylya Sovetov Samara Strikers: Eder-Lopes, Anton Zinkovskiy

Russian Premier League LOK vs KSS, Lokomotiv Moscow probable lineup vs Krylya Sovetov Samara: Guilherme Marinato, Maciej Rybus, Vedran Corluka, Murilo Cerqueira, Vladislav Ignatiev, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Dmitry Barinov, Joao Mario, Aleksei-Miranchuk, Dmitry Rybchinsky, Eder-Lopes

Russian Premier League LOK vs KSS, Krylya Sovetov Samara probable Playing XI vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Yevgeni Frolov, Taras Burlak, Dmitri Kombarov, Mehdi Zeffane, Artem Timofeev, Denis Popovic, Dejan Radonjic, Dmitri Kabutov, Anton Terekhov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Maksim Glushenkov