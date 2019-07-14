Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

London Weather Live Updates For England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Final: Will Rain Play a Role?

There is a slight chance of rain in London in the morning but the match hours for New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final are likely to remain dry.

News18.com

July 14, 2019, 7:05 AM IST
London Weather Live Updates For England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Final: Will Rain Play a Role?
No rain is predicted throughout the schedule of play in the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final.
New Zealand and England will vie for their first ever World Cup title in the final at Lord's in London on Sunday. Although weather has played a major role in the World Cup 2019, the final clash is expected to be a full game without any interruptions.

According to BBC weather and Accuweather, there is a slight chance of rain in the morning but no rain is predicted throughout the schedule of play in the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final and it will remain dry. Partly cloudy and partly sunny spells have been forecast.

The temperatures are likely to be around 17°C at the start of the match to a maximum of 22°C by mid-afternoon. The winds are likely to be gentle. The northerly breeze is expected to travel at the speed of 14 to 17 km/h.

The good old British weather, however, never seize to surprise you. Although the forecasts suggest a less than 10% chance of rain during the match, in the unlikely case it does, the ICC has kept a reserve day for the final on Monday. And if the match cannot be completed on Monday as well, both the finalists will share the trophy.

As neither of the teams has won the World Cup ever, this final is set to make history on July 14. New Zealand's semi-final match against India was affected by rain as the play was concluded on the reserve day.

New Zealand and England had previously played each other in the World Cup 2019 league stage, where the hosts emerged as the winners.

