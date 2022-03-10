Long Jump Champion Shaili Singh Joins Adidas

Latest chapter of adidas’ Impossible Is Nothing’ campaign spotlights a global collective of inspiring women who are breaking down barriers in sport and beyond.

This season, the brand accelerates its mission to create real, lasting change for women, delivered through major product innovations, enhanced support, and new athlete partnerships.

As part of this commitment, adidas welcomes Shaili Singh – a long jump champion who made her first big mark on the international stage as she won a silver medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships. Her hard work and belief in herself has brought the country many honors, including the silver medal at the World Athletics, two Gold Medals in Senior Women Championship, 2021 and U20 National Championship, 2021. Shaili joins adidas’ strong & diverse community of women athletes like Mirabai Chanu, Manika Batra, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Nikhat Zareen, and many more.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India, said, “We are stoked to welcome Shaili, the youngest athlete of the 3-stripe family. She embodies our “Impossible is Nothing” attitude. From a young girl who ran barefoot to winning the silver medal at the world athletic championships, she has created her own possibilities. We continue to celebrate women in sport and aim to inspire everyone to make their impossible possible, specifically the next generation of women.”

On this new association with adidas, Shaili Singh said, “I am overjoyed at joining the adidas family. I have always loved adidas, their products have always remained an unparalleled choice for me. It fills me with pride to see my name as an adidas athlete amongst some of the most distinguished athletes. I am confident that this partnership will be the enabler in my quest to create possibilities not just for myself, but for the future of women in sport”

