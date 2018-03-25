English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Long Jumper Sreeshankar Ruled Out of Commonwealth Games Due to Appendicitis
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) might be trying to get his late entry in the Commonwealth Games but long jumper M Sreeshankar's chances of taking part in the multi-sporting event got over after he was diagnosed with appendicitis.
M Sreeshankar in action. (AFI)
New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) might be trying to get his late entry in the Commonwealth Games but long jumper M Sreeshankar's chances of taking part in the multi-sporting event got over after he was diagnosed with appendicitis.
Sreeshankar, who had won the gold in men's long jump with an effort of 7.99m on March 6 at the Federation Cup National Championships at Patiala, is set to be operated at his home town of Palakkad in Kerala.
The 18-year-old Engineering student was named in the Indian track and field team for the April 4-15 CWG in Gold Coast but his participation in the Games had remained uncertain as his entry was sent after the deadline of March 7.
The IOA said that the official communication of selection of Sreeshankar -- as well as of two more athletes -- was not sent on time while the AFI claimed that it had done so before deadline.
The Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent Vikram Sisodia, who has reached Gold Coast, is learnt to have been pursuing the case of these athletes with the Games organisers.
But even if Sreeshankar gets a late clearance for a CWG participation, he will not be able to do so now.
"Sreeshankar complained of pain on his stomach area yesterday and there was vomiting also, so we consulted a doctor today. There was a scan done and the doctor advised for an immediate surgery to remove his appendix. He will undergo surgery today," Sreeshankar's father S Murali said from Palakkad.
"We are fortunate that he had this medical problem here and not in Australia. Had he been there in Australia you never know what would have happened. Here we can fully take care of him," he added.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
