Looking to Fulfil Father's Dream of Playing Volleyball for India: Bengaluru Torpedoes' Ganesha K

The Bengaluru Torpedoes and Calicut Heroes are in readiness to lock horns in the eleventh match of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, 14 February 2022. Speaking ahead of the encounter against the Heroes, Ganesha K said, “We won our first 2 matches and we will definitely try to win our next game as well. The Coaches and the players are putting the strategies in place for our encounter against Calicut Heroes. We’ll play well tomorrow, we have full confidence. We need to improve a bit on our blocking game, we also made a few errors during serving and while carrying out first passes in our last match against Kolkata Thunderbolts. We will correct those mistakes and play confidently tomorrow."

The Bengaluru Torpedoes player further expressed that he is looking to fulfil his father’s dream as a volleyball player, “My father also played volleyball and he inspired me to start playing the game. He has supported me a lot in my volleyball journey. He played at the state level, but couldn’t play for India. Even I haven’t played for the senior Indian team yet. My main goal is to play for India and in the process, fulfil my father’s dream."

The Calicut Heroes, who are yet to record a victory in the competition, will be looking to attain the momentum in their next game. Calicut’s Attacker Vignesh Raj D said that the team has been practicing well for its next challenge, “We have been trying out various different combinations during practice and we will plan to use that adequately in our next match against Bengaluru Torpedoes. The confidence within the group is good and we are practicing well for our next match. The RuPay Prime Volleyball League is a very high-standard competition. It’s been really good to play here."

When asked about the challenges he has faced in his volleyball career, the Attacker said, “I am not as tall as the other volleyball players. That has been one of the biggest challenges in my volleyball career. I have had to practice much more than my peers to compete with them. I have carried out a lot of weight training and worked on my jumps because I am an Attacker. I have also worked on my lower body to improve my jumps."

The Calicut Heroes will take on Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad at 1850 hrs on Monday, 14 February 2022.

