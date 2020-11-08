Lookman Fluffs Late Penalty As Fulham Loses 1-0 To West Ham

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

LONDON: Fulham winger Ademola Lookman crouched down and covered his face with his hands after having an ambitious penalty saved in the eighth minute of injury time in a 1-0 loss at West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Lookman botched his attempted Panenka penalty a disguised chip to give West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski time to get off the ground after diving to his right and collect the kick.

The final whistle blew seconds later at the Olympic Stadium and the 23-year-old Lookman was consoled by West Ham’s players and had a stunned look on his face.

West Ham’s goal was scored in stoppage time, too, with midfielder Tomas Soucek sidefooting a finish into the net from just inside the area after being teed up by Said Benrahma.

Fulham stayed a place and a point above the bottom three early in a campaign where it seems destined for a relegation fight. West Ham jumped to 11th.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published: November 08, 2020, 4:06 IST
