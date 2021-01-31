News18 Logo

Louisiana Tech Holds On For 65-62 Win Over Southern Miss
1-MIN READ

Louisiana Tech Holds On For 65-62 Win Over Southern Miss

Amorie Archibald scored 15 points and his pair of free throws with two seconds remaining secured Louisiana Tech's 6562 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

RUSTON, La.: Amorie Archibald scored 15 points and his pair of free throws with two seconds remaining secured Louisiana Tech’s 65-62 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Tae Hardy converted a three-point play with 44 seconds left to pull Southern Miss within 63-62, but the teams traded misses in the last 16 seconds before Archibald was fouled.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 14 points for Louisiana Tech (14-5, 7-3 Conference USA). Isaiah Crawford added 11 points.

Tyler Stevenson had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-10, 3-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Justin Johnson added 14 points. Hardy had 10 points.

Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 76-63 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


