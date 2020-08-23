'Love You Always, Kobe'

42 years ago today, NBA professional Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant and his wife Pam Bryant, taking inspiration from a type of steak seen on a restaurant menu, decided to name their yet to be born son Kobe.

For years, Kobe was just a type of steak, a very popular dish from Japan. But in 1996, things started to change. The term Kobe was now to be associated more with basketball after a 18-year-old boy joined LA Lakers directly from high school and made an immediate impact in the NBA circuit.

The initial years were tough for Kobe Bryant as the NBA couldn’t believe that a high school guy can jump directly into the big leagues. But as years passed, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard became one of the greatest in the history of the game as he steadily became a giant in more ways than one.

In his 20-years stay with the LA Lakers, Kobe won five NBA championships with them. He once formed a formidable partnership with Shaquille O'Neal and led the Lakers to three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002.

After Shaquille O'Neal left, Black Mamba, the nickname Kobe gave himself inspired from a character of Quentin Tarantino’s movie, became a cornerstone for the franchise. He led the NBA in scoring during the 2005–06 and 2006–07 seasons. In 2006, Bryant scored 81-points against the Toronto Raptors, the second best score in NBA history.

Bryant was awarded the regular season's Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) in the 2007–08 season and led his team to the 2008 NBA Finals as the first seed in the Western Conference. His last two NBA championships came in the years 2009 and 2010, when he won the Finals MVP award on both occasions.

His achievements spilled over to the international level as well. As a member of the US Men's national basketball team, Bryant was a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012).

However, brand Kobe was not restricted the US. He was the entry point to basketball for millions of people all over the world, including Asia. His fame ran parallel to the great globalisation of the game. Across the oceans, the Black Mamba's myth became stronger than ever, from small towns in India to bustling metropolises in the Philippines.

Through the course of his career, he had visited many Asian countries. He visited Philippines seven times alone. There is a statue of him in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, as well.

The attributes that appealed the most to the Asians was Mamba’s reputation for being a hard-worker and a winner, according to Filipino journalist Enzo Flozo.

So, when on January 26, the tragic news of the helicopter accident of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna along with 7 others, broke across every medium in North America, it left the fans in a state of shock. ​

As for fans in India, they woke up in the following morning, in disbelief, as if it was all a nightmare. Sachin of basketball for Indian basketball fans was gone, forever.

Soon tributes started pouring in for the 5-time NBA champion. From normal basketball fans to a number of Bollywood stars and sports icons, everyone paid tributes to Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant.

Kobe Bryant, was among the most popular and most polarizing athletes, maybe of all time. But his words will always resonate with everyone in the world.

“And we both know, no matter what I do next

I’ll always be that kid

With the rolled up socks

Garbage can in the corner

:05 seconds on the clock

Ball in my hands.

5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1”

Love you always,

Kobe​​