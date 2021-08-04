Lovlina Borgohain 'Feeling Bad' About Losing, But 'Happy' With Bronze: India's Chief Boxing Coach

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain bagged the bronze medal in the women’s welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. The 23-year-old from Assam lost the semifinal in a unanimous decision to Turkish top seed Busenaz Surmeneli at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – LIVE | FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Lovlina’s bronze is India’s third medal at the Tokyo Olympics and now have now bettered their 2016 Rio Olympic Games tally by clinching a silver and two bronze in Tokyo.

ALSO READ | Could Have Done Better: Lovlina Borgohain after Getting Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina also became the third boxer to win a medal at the Olympics for India after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom’s bronze at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics respectively.

Lovlina’s loss in the semifinals brings down the curtains on India’s campaign in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics.

ALSO READ | ‘Her Success Inspires Indians’: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Lovlina Borgohain For Winning Olympics Bronze on Debut

After the semi-final, News18.com caught up with India’s chief boxing coach Mohammed Ali Qamar.

Excerpts:

What is your feeling?

I am happy she has got bronze, but we thought that she will go to the final. Her competitor was number one. First two rounds we played well but could not manage thereafter.

The first round was good, Lovlina tried a lot. We are very happy that we got the bronze medal.

She had Covid-19 last year, was this tough?

Yes, it was tough, she tried a lot, her hard work got her medal. She had to start from scratch because of Corona. Her hard work brought her medal.

Has Lovlina said anything to you?

She is happy but she wanted to reach the final, she is feeling bad for that but happy overall. Final is something she was aiming for.

Was there any mistake?

It’s difficult to say, she was contesting number one. Everything depends on the situation, can’t say that.

How will she do in the next Olympics?

Next Olympic I do see her performing and she will do better. She will get Gold.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here