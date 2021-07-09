Ace Assamese boxer Lovlina Borgohain shot to fame in 2017 after she won a bronze medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in the Women’s Welterweight category. Borgohain followed it up with another blockbuster performance at the President’s Cup held at Astana, Kazakhstan, where she finished at the third spot as well.

Borgohain hails from the Golaghat district of Assam and represents India in the 69kg welterweight category. She comes from a middle-class family. While her father is an owner of a small local business, her mother is a house maker. Borgohain also has two siblings and both of them are national level, martial artists. Borgohain, initially, started her career in kickboxing but later switched to boxing.

She is also going to be the first female athlete from Assam to represent India in the Summer Games. She will head to Tokyo as a two-time bronze medallist in World Championship.

Age - 23

Sports/Discipline – Boxing, 69kg

Working Ranking – N/A

First Olympic Games – 2020 Tokyo Games

Major Achievements

World Championships

Bronze medal – Welterweight, 2018 New Delhi

Bronze medal – Welterweight, 2019 Ulan-Ude

Asian Championships

Bronze medal – Welterweight, 2017 Ho Chi Minh City

Bronze medal – Welterweight, 2021 Dubai

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Lovlina Borgohain qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March 2020 by winning the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament. She won the event by defeating Uzbekistan’s Maftunakhon Melieva in the 69kg Welterweight category. Borgohain was also the first Indian boxer to confirm her qualification berth in the Olympics.

Recent Performances

The ace Assamese boxer will head into the Tokyo Games after winning a bronze medal at the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai in May 2021. Borgohain impressed many with her clinical performance in the event as she went from one round to another before losing to Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova in the semi-final.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Lovlina Borgohain did not qualify for the 2016 Rio Games.

