Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli Highlights: Lovlina Gets Bronze; India's 3rd Medal at Tokyo 2020

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli: When?

According to the Olympics’ official website, the semi-final bout between Borgohain and Surmeneli is scheduled for August 4. The timing of the match is 11:00 AM IST.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli: Where to watch?

Lovlina Borgohain’s next match can be viewed on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Those interested can also catch the action live on the SONY LIV app.

She is the first Indian boxer from the current contingent to achieve a podium finish in Tokyo. The Assam-born pugilist showed great class with a tremendous counter-attacking game to emerge victorious. The 23-year-old, a two-time World and Asian championships bronze medalist, had met Chen four times before. She never defeated the Chinese Taiper counterpart in her previous clashes.

She stormed into the quarter-finals after beating Nadine Apetz of Germany on Tuesday. The youngster missed international exposure due to COVID-19 last year. After the referee pointed to her as the winner, she let out a huge scream of joy. She is the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). Both of them have previously bagged bronze medals. Delighted with the feat, Borgohain is still not content. She aims to script history by becoming the first Indian boxer to win a gold medal.

