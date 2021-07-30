Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli Semi-final Schedule and Details - When and Where to Watch, Timings (IST)

Lovlina Borgohain claimed India’s second Olympic medal in Tokyo by entering the semi-final of the Women's 69kg category. The Indian boxer defeated Taipei’s Nien Chin Chen in the women’s welterweight bout with a score of 4-1 to secure a Bronze for India at the event.

She is the first Indian boxer from the current contingent to achieve a podium finish in Tokyo. The Assam-born pugilist showed great class with a tremendous counter-attacking game to emerge victorious. The 23-year-old, a two-time World and Asian championships bronze medalist, had met Chen four times before. She never defeated the Chinese Taiper counterpart in her previous clashes.

She stormed into the quarter-finals after beating Nadine Apetz of Germany on Tuesday. The youngster missed international exposure due to COVID-19 last year. After the referee pointed to her as the winner, she let out a huge scream of joy. She is the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). Both of them have previously bagged bronze medals. Delighted with the feat, Borgohain is still not content. She aims to script history by becoming the first Indian boxer to win a gold medal.

The Guwahati-based pugilist will next square off against top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in her semifinal bout on August 4. Busenaz Surmeneli from Tunisia pulled off a stunning victory in her quarterfinal bout by hammering Ukraine's Anna Lysenko. The Turkish boxer won a silver medal at the women’s European Union Amateur Boxing Championships in 2017.Currently ranked 2nd in the world, she won bronze at the 2019 women’s European Amateur Boxing Championships. Surmeneli bagged a gold in the welterweight category in February 2020 at the 64th Bocskai István Memorial International Boxing Tournament.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli: When?

According to the Olympics' official website, the semi-final bout between Borgohain and Surmeneli is scheduled for August 4. The timing of the match is 11:00 AM IST.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli: Where to watch?

Lovlina Borgohain’s next match can be viewed on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Those interested can also catch the action live on the SONY LIV app.

