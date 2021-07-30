Lovlina Borgohain's Parents Were Pitied for Not Having Sons and Now She Has Assured India’s 2nd Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India a medal in women’s welterweight by reaching the semifinals, beating Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in a quarterfinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Assam won the quarterfinal encounter 4-1 on points, assuring India a medal as there is no playoff for losing semifinalists in the Olympics.

She will meet Surmeneli Busenaz of Turkey in the first semifinal on August 4, a win assuring her of at least a silver medal.

Lovlina was born in the small village of Bara Mukhia in the Golaghat district of Assam on October 2, 1997.

Lovlina drew inspiration from her elder twin sisters Licha and Lima, both of whom pursued kickboxing at the national level. Following in their footsteps, Lovlina took up Muay Thai at the age of 13 but later switched to boxing.

During a Sports Authority of India (SAI) trial at her primary school, Barpathar Girls High School, Lovlina was spotted by the renowned Indian boxing coach Padum Boro. Boro started coaching her in 2012 and she later started working with India’s chief women’s boxing coach Shiv Singh.

While her father is an owner of a small local business, her mother is a house maker.

She had recalled to the Indian Express after being conferred with the Arjuna Award, that many in her village would tell her parents that they don’t have a son and pity them.

“I remember how in the village they would often pity my parents, with no sons and three daughters," Lovlina said.

“My mother would always tell us to do something to prove the critics wrong, and we did. Both my sisters have jobs in the Central Industrial Security Force and Border Security Force, and I am a boxer," she added.

In fact, Lovlina is the first female athlete from Assam to represent India in the Summer Games and came into Tokyo Games as a two-time World Championship bronze medallist.

She booked her spot in the Tokyo Olympics in March 2020 by winning the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament. She won the event by defeating Uzbekistan’s Maftunakhon Melieva in the 69kg Welterweight category.

