Lovlina Borgohain's Tokyo 2020 Success Leads to Construction of Motorable Road in Her Locality

It took an assured Olympic medal for the village of Barmukhia in Assam’s Golaghat district to get a motorable road. Thanks to boxer Lovlina Borgohain, her native villagers finally see a road being constructed in their locality.

The state government are working overtime to make 3.5 dilapidated, muddy road motorable in time for Lovlina to return with an Olympic medal from Tokyo. The road leading to Lovlina’s home in Barmukhia usually turns muddy when it’s rains. There are over 2,000 other inter-connected roads that are not graveled in the area.

After being neglected for years, the villagers have now pinned their hopes on Lovlina, hoping that an Olympic medal would force the authorities to build the basic infrastructure in their village and make their life easy.

