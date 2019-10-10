Take the pledge to vote

Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend

John Cena and Nikki Bella had a much-publicised break-up last April and now the former Divas Champion has said sex with new boyfriend is the best she has ever had.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend
John Cena and Nikki Bella (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nikki Bella insisted sex with new boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev is the "best I've ever had". The WWE legend and former Divas Champion had a much-publicised break-up last April weeks before he was due to walk down the aisle.

Notably, John Cena and Nikki Bella's six-year-relationship came to an end 12 months after the 16-time WWE titleholder got down on one knee at Wrestlemania to pop the question in front of millions of viewers watching worldwide.

Bella, who has been vocal about the breakup, is now in a relationship with her former Dancing With the Stars partner Chigvintsev and has even gone on to say that her sex life is the best it has ever been.

Speaking during the latest episode of her sister Brie Bella's podcast, she was candid enough to answer a fan's question about her adventures between the sheets with the 37-year-old Russian dancer.

Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, who goes by the ring name Nikki Bella candidly revealed, "Oh, 100 percent. The best I've ever had," according to The Sun report.

She further went on to add that when one has a dancer, they "don't go back."

She further went on to add that dancers have a "feminine energy" and when they get into a bedroom, "that's when the man comes out," revealing, "And you're like, 'Whoa.' And how he works my body, he dances on it."

Bella even went on to admit that while at first she did not know what to expect, she will "never not orgasm" when she is with him.

