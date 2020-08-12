LPGA cancels Shanghai event due to COVID-19

SPORTS

1-MIN READ

The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled because of health concerns and travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID19 pandemic, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Tuesday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
The event was scheduled for Oct. 15-18 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 15-18 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Danielle Kang successfully defended her title at Qizhong Garden last year with a one-stroke win over fellow American Jessica Korda.

The LPGA returned from a 166-day hiatus two weeks ago at Inverness Club for the first of two consecutive spectator-free events in Ohio.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 12, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
