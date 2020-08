LPGA cancels Shanghai event due to COVID-19

The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled because of health concerns and travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite women’s professional golf circuit said on Tuesday.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 15-18 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Danielle Kang successfully defended her title at Qizhong Garden last year with a one-stroke win over fellow American Jessica Korda.

The LPGA returned from a 166-day hiatus two weeks ago at Inverness Club for the first of two consecutive spectator-free events in Ohio.

